In 2018, she participated in the [[2018 Elections In Zimbabwe|elections]] as an independent candidate after her CV was removed and she was not able to contest the Zanu-PF primary election for Epworth Constituency.<ref name="BT"/>

In ''' 2018 ''' , she participated in the [[2018 Elections In Zimbabwe|elections]] as an independent candidate after her CV was removed and she was not able to contest the Zanu-PF primary election for Epworth Constituency.<ref name="BT"/>

While in the United States, Makari represented the Zanu-PF in different positions in the North American division of the party. She returned to [[Zimbabwe]] in 2011 and worked for [[NetOne]]. Zelarah Makari won the primary elections to represent Zanu-PF in the 2015 by-elections and then went on to serve Epworth up to 2018.

While in the United States, '''Makari''' represented Zanu-PF in different positions in the North American division of the party. She returned to [[Zimbabwe]] in '''2011''' and worked for [[NetOne]]. '''Zelarah Makari''' won the primary elections to represent Zanu-PF in the '''2015''' by-elections and then went on to serve Epworth up to '''2018'''.

Apart from politics, Makari is a farmer and also has a consulting business. She is also into buying and selling.<ref name="BT"/>

Apart from politics, Makari is a farmer and also has a consulting business. She is also into buying and selling.<ref name="BT"/>

Makari did her first degree at the University of Cape Town.<ref name="BT"/>

Makari did her first degree at the University of Cape Town.<ref name="BT"/>

The two parties also signed an execution of Deed of Settlement for divorce by consent. Zalerah Makari asked to be granted custody of the child and to continue to stay with the child at her matrimonial residence.<ref name="TH"/>

The two parties also signed an execution of Deed of Settlement for divorce by consent. Zalerah Makari asked to be granted custody of the child and to continue to stay with the child at her matrimonial residence.<ref name="TH"/>

According to the summons that was before the court, the two wedded on August 21, 2010, at Harare Catholic Cathedral, but had been emotionally separated for the past two years. She said her husband had already performed the traditional rite of divorce and she was no longer staying with him since he moved out in March 2019.

According to the summons that was before the court, the two wedded on '''21 August 2010 ''' , at Harare Catholic Cathedral, but had been emotionally separated for the past two years. She said her husband had already performed the traditional rite of divorce and she was no longer staying with him since he moved out in ''' March 2019 ''' .

In January 2020, she approached the [[High Court]] seeking to divorce her husband, '''Samson Tichatonga Makari''', claiming that their marriage had irretrievably broken down.

In '''January 2020''', she approached the [[High Court]] seeking to divorce her husband, '''Samson Tichatonga Makari''', claiming that their marriage had irretrievably broken down.

Zalerah Makari and her former husband have a child together.<ref name="TH">Yeukai Karengezeka, [https://www.herald.co.zw/former-legislator-wants-divorce/ Former legislator wants divorce], ''The Herald'', Published: January 15, 2020, Retrieved: March 15, 2022</ref>

Zalerah Makari and her former husband have a child together.<ref name="TH">Yeukai Karengezeka, [https://www.herald.co.zw/former-legislator-wants-divorce/ Former legislator wants divorce], ''The Herald'', Published: January 15, 2020, Retrieved: March 15, 2022</ref>

In an interview, Makari said she was born to Zanu PF parents.<ref name="BT"/> She is the niece of the late [[Robert Mugabe]].<ref name="ND">Charles Laiton, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/01/mugabes-niece-files-for-divorce/ Mugabe’s niece files for divorce], ''NewsDay'', Published: January 10, 2020, Retrieved: March 15, 2022</ref>

In an interview, Makari said she was born to Zanu PF parents.<ref name="BT"/> She is the niece of the late [[Robert Mugabe]].<ref name="ND">Charles Laiton, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/01/mugabes-niece-files-for-divorce/ Mugabe’s niece files for divorce], ''NewsDay'', Published: January 10, 2020, Retrieved: March 15, 2022</ref>

'''Zalerah Hazvinei Makari (nee Tendayi)''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of [[Zanu-PF]]. In ''' 2018 ''' , Makari participated in that election as an independent candidate. In ''' 2022 ''' , she was a Zanu PF candidate for [[ Epworth ]] Constituency in the 26 March by-elections.

'''Zalerah Hazvinei Makari (nee Tendayi)''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of [[Zanu-PF]]. In 2018, Makari participated in the election as an independent candidate. In 2022, she was a Zanu PF candidate for Epworth Constituency in the 26 March by-elections.



Zalerah Hazvinei Makari (nee Tendayi) is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. In 2018, Makari participated in that election as an independent candidate. In 2022, she was a Zanu PF candidate for Epworth Constituency in the 26 March by-elections.

Background

In an interview, Makari said she was born to Zanu PF parents.[1] She is the niece of the late Robert Mugabe.[2]

Age

Zalerah Hazvinei Makari was born on November 1, 1977.[1]

Children

Zalerah Makari and her former husband have a child together.[3]

Divorce

In January 2020, she approached the High Court seeking to divorce her husband, Samson Tichatonga Makari, claiming that their marriage had irretrievably broken down.

According to the summons that was before the court, the two wedded on 21 August 2010, at Harare Catholic Cathedral, but had been emotionally separated for the past two years. She said her husband had already performed the traditional rite of divorce and she was no longer staying with him since he moved out in March 2019.

The two parties also signed an execution of Deed of Settlement for divorce by consent. Zalerah Makari asked to be granted custody of the child and to continue to stay with the child at her matrimonial residence.[3]

Education

Makari did her first degree at the University of Cape Town.[1]

Career

Apart from politics, Makari is a farmer and also has a consulting business. She is also into buying and selling.[1]

Politics

While in the United States, Makari represented Zanu-PF in different positions in the North American division of the party. She returned to Zimbabwe in 2011 and worked for NetOne. Zelarah Makari won the primary elections to represent Zanu-PF in the 2015 by-elections and then went on to serve Epworth up to 2018.

In 2018, she participated in the elections as an independent candidate after her CV was removed and she was not able to contest the Zanu-PF primary election for Epworth Constituency.[1]