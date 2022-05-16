In the [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)]], '''Zalerah Makari''' of [[Zanu PF]] won the Epworth seat again with 10 248 votes, against [[Earthrage Kureva]] from [[CCC]] with 8283 votes, [[Mhetu Togarepi]] of the [[MDC Alliance]] with 745 votes, [[Richard Musiyadzaanikwa]] of [[LEAD 92]] and [[Innocent Hazvina]] an independent candidate with 441 votes. <ref name=" National assembly & Council By-election results "> [https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/updated-more-by-election-results-continue-to-come-in/ National assembly & Council By-election results], ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022''</ref>

In '''March 2022''' she represented Zanu-PF in the by-election for the [[Epworth]] [[Parliament]] seat. Makari managed to win the seat which had been previously held by MDC-A. '''Makari''' got 10,248 votes, followed by CCC's [[Earthrage Kureva]] who got 8,783 votes.

Zalerah Hazvinei Makari (nee Tendayi) is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. She is the current Member of Parliament for Epworth, having won the seat in the 26 March 2022 By-elections.

Makari had previously contested the seat as an independent candidate in the July 2018 harmonised elections.

Personal Details

Zalerah Hazvinei Makari was born on 1 November 1977.[1]

Zalerah Makari and her former husband have a child together. [2]

In January 2020, she approached the High Court seeking to divorce her husband, Samson Tichatonga Makari, claiming that their marriage had irretrievably broken down. According to the summons that was before the court, the two wedded on 21 August 2010, at Harare Catholic Cathedral, but had been emotionally separated for the past two years. She said her husband had already performed the traditional rite of divorce and she was no longer staying with him since he moved out in March 2019. The two parties also signed an execution of Deed of Settlement for divorce by consent. Zalerah Makari asked to be granted custody of the child and to continue to stay with the child at her matrimonial residence.[2]



In an interview, Makari said she was born to Zanu PF parents.[1] She is the niece of the late Robert Mugabe.[3]



Education

Makari did her first degree at the University of Cape Town. [1]

Career

Apart from politics, Makari is a farmer and also has a consulting business. She is also into buying and selling. [1]

Politics

While in the United States, Makari represented Zanu-PF in different positions in the North American division of the party. She returned to Zimbabwe in 2011 and worked for NetOne. Zelarah Makari won the primary elections to represent Zanu-PF in the 2015 by-elections and then went on to serve Epworth up to 2018.

In 2018, she participated in the elections as an independent candidate after her CV was removed and she was not able to contest the Zanu-PF primary election for Epworth Constituency.[1]

In March 2022 she represented Zanu-PF in the by-election for the Epworth Parliament seat. Makari managed to win the seat which had been previously held by MDC-A. Makari got 10,248 votes, followed by CCC's Earthrage Kureva who got 8,783 votes.

