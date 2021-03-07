|description= Zama Khumalo is a singer and the winner of Idols South Africa season 16.

Background

Khumalo hails from Witbank.[1]

Boyfriend

In January 2021, a publication reported that Zama Khumalo's boyfriend was Idols SA season 16 semifinalist Brandon Dhludhlu. The two went public about their romance after ringing in the New Year together at Dhludhlu’s hometown, Barberton, in Mpumalanga.[2]

Net Worth

Zama Khumalo became an instant millionaire after she won the R1 million Idols SA season 16 cash prize.[1]

Cars

Zama Khumalo Car

In 2021, Zama Khumalo received a Toyota Starlet 1.4 as part of the Idols SA season 16 package.[3]

Career

Idols SA Season 16

Zama Khumalo participated in season 16 of Idols SA and won the competition.Along with being crowned the winner, Zama became an instant millionaire and walked away with an awesome prize package consisting of a recording deal from Kalawa Jazmee, R150 000 worth of the latest Samsung products, the all-new Toyota Starlet 1.4, R100 000 worth of fashion from Truworths, a Kymco Xciting 400 scooter worth R120 000 and R80 000 worth of musical instruments from Yamaha.[4] She released her first single, Ndizobizwa in 2020.[1]

Discography

Singles