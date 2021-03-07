Difference between revisions of "Zama Khumalo"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 36:
|Line 36:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Zama Khumalo, Zama Khumalo Idols SA, Zama Khumalo Net Worth, Zama Khumalo songs, Zama Khumalo videos, Zama Khumalo boyfriend, Zama Khumalo cars
|keywords= Zama Khumalo, Zama Khumalo Idols SA, Zama Khumalo Net Worth, Zama Khumalo songs, Zama Khumalo videos, Zama Khumalo boyfriend, Zama Khumalo cars
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image=
|image=
|image_alt=
|image_alt=
Revision as of 08:31, 7 March 2021
Zama Khumalo is a singer and the winner of Idols South Africa season 16.
Background
Khumalo hails from Witbank.[1]
Boyfriend
In January 2021, a publication reported that Zama Khumalo's boyfriend was Idols SA season 16 semifinalist Brandon Dhludhlu. The two went public about their romance after ringing in the New Year together at Dhludhlu’s hometown, Barberton, in Mpumalanga.[2]
Net Worth
Zama Khumalo became an instant millionaire after she won the R1 million Idols SA season 16 cash prize.[1]
Cars
In 2021, Zama Khumalo received a Toyota Starlet 1.4 as part of the Idols SA season 16 package.[3]
Career
Idols SA Season 16
Zama Khumalo participated in season 16 of Idols SA and won the competition.Along with being crowned the winner, Zama became an instant millionaire and walked away with an awesome prize package consisting of a recording deal from Kalawa Jazmee, R150 000 worth of the latest Samsung products, the all-new Toyota Starlet 1.4, R100 000 worth of fashion from Truworths, a Kymco Xciting 400 scooter worth R120 000 and R80 000 worth of musical instruments from Yamaha.[4] She released her first single, Ndizobizwa in 2020.[1]
Discography
Singles
- Ndizobizwa (2020)[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Leandra Engelbrecht, Idols SA winner Zama Khumalo: 'This is the biggest achievement of my life', News24, Published: December 15, 2020, Retrieved: March 7, 2021
- ↑ Emmanuel Tjiya, Idols stars also SA's hottest celebrity couple, Sowetan Live, Published: January 5, 2021, Retrieved: March 7, 2021
- ↑ Quincy Mahlangu, IDOLS SA ZAMA'S NEW BABY, Daily Sun, Published: March 5, 2021, Retrieved: March 7, 2021
- ↑ Leandra Engelbrecht, Idols SA season 16 winner crowned, News24, Published: December 13, 2020, Retrieved: March 7, 2021