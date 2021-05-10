|description= Zamatonga Madondo-Tembe is a South African entrepreneur and the sister of Nelli Tembe. Zamatonga Madondo-Tembe heads up Salt & Candy’s Johannesburg office. Salt & Candy is a female-owned digital marketing agency.

'''Zamatonga Madondo-Tembe''' is a South African entrepreneur and the sister of [[Nelli Tembe]]. Zamatonga Madondo-Tembe heads up ''Salt & Candy''’s Johannesburg office. ''Salt & Candy'' is a female-owned digital marketing agency.

Background

Children

Zamatonga Tembe has a son.

Education

She graduated from the University of Cape Town with a Bcomm PPE (Politics, Philosophy & Economics). Her focus area of study was International Business. After graduating from the University of Cape Town, Zamatonga enrolled at the GIBS Business School (Gordon Institute of Business Science).[1]

References