'''Zamatonga Madondo-Tembe''' is a South African entrepreneur and the sister of [[Nelli Tembe]]. Zamatonga Madondo-Tembe heads up ''Salt & Candy''’s Johannesburg office. ''Salt & Candy'' is a female-owned digital marketing agency.
==Education==
Zamatonga Madondo-Tembe is a South African entrepreneur and the sister of Nelli Tembe. Zamatonga Madondo-Tembe heads up Salt & Candy’s Johannesburg office. Salt & Candy is a female-owned digital marketing agency.
Background
Children
Zamatonga Tembe has a son.
Education
She graduated from the University of Cape Town with a Bcomm PPE (Politics, Philosophy & Economics). Her focus area of study was International Business. After graduating from the University of Cape Town, Zamatonga enrolled at the GIBS Business School (Gordon Institute of Business Science).[1]
References
- ↑ Zamatonga Madondo - Tembe , LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 10, 2021