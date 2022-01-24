Difference between revisions of "Zambezi National Park"

The Zambezi River is also home to over 75 species of fish and is famous for its bream and fighting tiger fish.

Zambezi National Park is a national park and game reserve in Victoria Falls Zimbabwe. The park is located on some parts, along the Zambezi River. Zambezi National Park is 56,000ha in size and is a few kilometres upstream from the Victoria Falls. The northern border of the Park is formed by the great Zambezi River which also forms the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia for much of its length.

Background

The Zambezi National Park was split off from Victoria Falls National Park in 1979 so that Victoria Falls town could be extended to the river. The main road to Kazungula runs through the park, dividing it into two sections – the riverine side and the Chamabonda Vlei section.[1]

Activities

Upper Zambezi Canoe trips are conducted.

Game viewing

Picnic Sites - 25 numbered sites along the bank of the river where day visitors may picnic

Accommodation in Zambezi National Park

Zimbabwe National Parks has some basic self-catering lodges along the river and there are some camping facilities as well. Bookings for this accommodation can be done via the contact details below: Harare Parks and Wildlife Office: + 263-4-706077/8 Vic Falls Parks and Wildlife Office: + 263-13-42294 or 44566 email: natparks@africaonline.co.zw





Animals in the Zambezi National Park

Elephant, lion, buffalo, leopard, sable antelope, eland, zebra, giraffe, kudu, waterbuck and impala, plus other smaller game.

References