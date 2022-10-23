Difference between revisions of "Zanu-PF Central Committee"

The Central Committee is made up of 300 members consisting of:

The Central Committee is made up of 300 members consisting of:

*Set up Party organs, committees, institutions, commissions and enterprises in the name and on behalf of the Party

*Set up Party organs, committees, institutions, commissions and enterprises in the name and on behalf of the Party

*Amend the Constitution, if deemed necessary, subject to ratification by Congress

*Amend the Constitution, if deemed necessary, subject to ratification by Congress

Being the principal organ of the Zanu-PF Congress and acting on behalf of Congress when it's not in session, the Central Commitee has full plenary unfettered powers to:

Being the principal organ of the Zanu-PF Congress and acting on behalf of Congress when it's not in session, the Central Commitee has full plenary unfettered powers to:

On 19 November 2017, the Committee met at the party's headquarters in Harare to decide on the fate of the party's president and first secretary [[Robert Mugabe]] following the votes of no confidence by the 10 provinces.

On 19 November 2017, the Committee met at the party's headquarters in Harare to decide on the fate of the party's president and first secretary [[Robert Mugabe]] following the votes of no confidence by the 10 provinces.

The [[Zanu-PF]] Central Committee is the party's principal organ of [[Zanu-PF Congress | Congress]] and the second highest decision making body after the [[Politburo]]. The Central Committee meets for an ordinary session once every three months, or at any time in special or extraordinary sessions. It can amend the party constitution, subject to ratification by a congress.

The [[Zanu-PF]] Central Committee is the party's principal organ of [[Zanu-PF Congress | Congress]] and the second highest decision making body after the [[Politburo]]. The Central Committee meets for an ordinary session once every three months, or at any time in special or extraordinary sessions. It can amend the party constitution, subject to ratification by a congress.

The Zanu-PF Central Committee is the party's principal organ of Congress and the second highest decision making body after the Politburo. The Central Committee meets for an ordinary session once every three months, or at any time in special or extraordinary sessions. It can amend the party constitution, subject to ratification by a congress.

ZANU PF Flag

On 19 November 2017, the Committee met at the party's headquarters in Harare to decide on the fate of the party's president and first secretary Robert Mugabe following the votes of no confidence by the 10 provinces.

Powers & Functions of the Zanu-PF Central Committee

Being the principal organ of the Zanu-PF Congress and acting on behalf of Congress when it's not in session, the Central Commitee has full plenary unfettered powers to:

Amend the Constitution, if deemed necessary, subject to ratification by Congress

Call for an extraordinary session of Zanu-PF Congress to be convened.

Make rules, regulations and procedures to govern the conduct of the Party and its members

Implement all policies, resolutions, directives, decisions and programmes enunciated by Congress;

Give directions, supervise and superintend all the functions of the Central Government in relation to the programmes as enunciated by Congress,

Set up Party organs, committees, institutions, commissions and enterprises in the name and on behalf of the Party

Membership Structure

The Central Committee is made up of 300 members consisting of:

Party's Presidium (currently Emmerson Mnangagwa , Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi)

Secretary of the Women's League,

Secretary of Youth Affairs,

10 members appointed by the President

20 Women's League representatives nominated by the organ

20 Youth League representatives nominated by the organ

94 slots allocated to provinces according to the results of the last election

100 slots allocated equally to all provinces

50 others as part of women's quota

The different organs and provinces forward their members to the Central Committee after holding elections.

Important Profiles to Read



