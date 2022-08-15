Difference between revisions of "Zanu-PF Dirty Dozen"

The most vocal response from being fingered was by [[ Temba Mliswa ]] who hit back denying that there was anything untoward about working with US embassy officials for the benefit of his constituency. At a media conference he hosted on ''' 29 September ''' , Mliswa labelled [[ Jonathan Moyo ]] , [[ Saviour Kasukuwere ]] , [[ Emmerson Mnangagwa ]] and [[ Patrick Zhuwawo ]] as US spies and "gay gangsters". <ref name="zimbabwemail">[http://thezimbabwemail.com/moyo-kasukuwere-pyschology-are-gay-mliswa-trashes-mnangagwa-faction/ Moyo, Kasukuwere, Pyschology are CIA gay-gangsters – Mliswa], ''The Zimbabwe Mail'', Published:29 Sept 2014, Retrieved:16 Oct 2014</ref>

The most vocal response from being fingered was by Temba Mliswa who hit back denying that there was anything untoward about working with US embassy officials for the benefit of his constituency. At a media conference he hosted on 29 September, Mliswa labelled Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere, Emmerson Mnangagwa and Patrick Zhuwawo as US spies and "gay gangsters".<ref name="zimbabwemail">[http://thezimbabwemail.com/moyo-kasukuwere-pyschology-are-gay-mliswa-trashes-mnangagwa-faction/ Moyo, Kasukuwere, Pyschology are CIA gay-gangsters – Mliswa], ''The Zimbabwe Mail'', Published:29 Sept 2014, Retrieved:16 Oct 2014</ref>

The 12 were also accused of receiving direct grants from the US government through an alleged US CIA agent and spy, Eric Little.<ref name="herald2">Zvamaida Murwira, [http://www.herald.co.zw/govt-condemns-dirty-dozen-%E2%80%A2conduct-dismissed-as-disgraceful-%E2%80%A2aid-must-come-through-normal-channels/ Govt condemns ‘dirty dozen’ •conduct dismissed as disgraceful •‘Aid must come through normal channels’], ''The Herald'', Published:25 September 2014, Retrieved:16 Oct 2014</ref>

[[File:Temba-Mliswa.jpeg|300px|thumb|left|Temba Mliswa, one of the dirty dozen]]In the months leading the [[Zanu-PF]] 2014 December congress, a list of 12 Zanu-PF MPs were fingered by the party and state media as having held secret meetings with United States Embassy officials and briefing them on classified internal discussions related to the party’s succession politics.<ref name="herald1">Felex Share, [http://www.herald.co.zw/zanu-pf-to-probe-dirty-dozen/ Zanu-PF to probe ‘Dirty Dozen’], ''The Herald'', Published:September 22, 2014, Retrieved:16 October 2014</ref> The were subsequently referred to as the Dirty Dozen in all reports that followed.

In the months leading to the Zanu-PF December 2014 congress, a list of 12 Zanu-PF MPs were fingered by the party and state media as having held secret meetings with United States Embassy officials and briefing them on classified internal discussions related to the party’s succession politics.[1] The were subsequently referred to as the Dirty Dozen in all reports that followed.

The 12 were also accused of receiving direct grants from the US government through an alleged US CIA agent and spy, Eric Little.[2]

The case

The 12 MPs were accused of directly seeking financial aid from the benefiting from a US$90,000 grant the US embassy disbursed under a programme intended “to enhance community projects”.[1]

The list of MPs

The politicians fingered where:

Response from the MPs

The most vocal response from being fingered was by Temba Mliswa who hit back denying that there was anything untoward about working with US embassy officials for the benefit of his constituency. At a media conference he hosted on 29 September, Mliswa labelled Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere, Emmerson Mnangagwa and Patrick Zhuwawo as US spies and "gay gangsters". [3]

Trivia

The Dirty Dozen is the name of the of a 1967 movie about a US Army Major who is assigned a dozen convicted murderers to train and lead them into a mass assassination mission of German officers in World War II.