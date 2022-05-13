The Zanu-PF Resource Mobilisation Committee is a committee appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to raise funds for the party’s activities including preparing for the 2023 elections.

Members

Members of the Zanu-PF Resource Mobilisation Committee were announced by Patrick Chinamasa on 28 July 2021. The committee was unveiled to the party provincial leadership across the country, War veterans’ wings, and Women's League wings among others.

Provincial structures were represented by chairpersons and the Finance Secretaries who were said would work with the committee.

The committee announced by Chinamasa comprised six individuals although he said additional members would be added depending on the situation.

The Zanu-PF Resource Mobilisation Committee announced by Chinamasa were:

The committee would report and account directly to Chinamasa.[1]





Objective(s)

The Zanu-PF Resource Mobilisation Committee was given a target of between US$90-140 million with each of Zimbabwe's ten provinces expected to contribute about US$14 million.

The material and financial resources raised by the Fundraising Committee would to be applied towards amassing 5 million votes for Mnangagwa in the 2023 harmonised elections, funding the President’s election in 2023, funding Zanu-PF’s Parliamentary and Local Authority Candidates in the 2023 Elections.[1]