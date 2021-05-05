Difference between revisions of "Zeb Tsikira"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | honorific_prefix = | name = Zeb Tsikira | honorific_suffix = | image = | image_size = 250px | alt...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 95:
|Line 95:
Son '''Ethan Tanaka Tsikira''' and daughter '''Zoe Tadiwa Tsikira'''
Son '''Ethan Tanaka Tsikira''' and daughter '''Zoe Tadiwa Tsikira'''
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Net Worth==
==Net Worth==
Revision as of 10:01, 5 May 2021
|Zeb Tsikira
|Born
|Zeb Tsikira
Bulawayo
|Occupation
|Known for
|Business & Property Investment
|Partner(s)
|Colleen Tsikira
|Children
|Website
|www
Zeb Tsikira is a Zimbabwean born entrepreneur and author based in Canada.
Background
Zeb is the second born in a family of eight. He is also the first son in his family. He grew up in Nketa 7, Bulawayo. He used to sell freezits in a bid to fund his soccer aspirations. Zeb Tsikira's parents sold their house to fund the trip to Canada. His parents left him and his brother behind for some months because the tickets were expensive. I left Zimbabwe in 2001.[1]
Wife
Colleen Tsikira[1]
Children
Son Ethan Tanaka Tsikira and daughter Zoe Tadiwa Tsikira
Social Media & Contacts
- Facebook: Zeb Tsikira
- Twitter: Zeb Tsikira
Net Worth
Zeb Tsikira's actual or estimated net worth is unknown. He however says that he is a millionaire.[2]
Education
He attended Munondwane Primary School in Nketa 7 and then did my high school at Hamilton Boys in Bulawayo. Zeb Tsikira is a University drop out. When he got to Canada he says he got a part-scholarship to study psychology but felt it wasn’t his thing.[1]
Career as a Property Investor
After dropping out of University Zeb Tsikira started working three jobs at a time so that he could save money to buy properties. Tsikira said he started over 20 businesses over the years and took property investing mentorship and scaled his family property empire from three properties to over 100 doors in six years.[1]
Books
- You Can't Save Your Way To Wealth'
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Praise Masvova, ‘I was only a vendor’, H-Metro, Published: May 5, 2021, Retrieved: May 5, 2021
- ↑ About Zeb Tsikira, zebtsikira.com, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 5, 2021