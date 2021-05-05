Zeb Tsikira is a Zimbabwean born entrepreneur and author based in Canada.

Background

Zeb is the second born in a family of eight. He is also the first son in his family. He grew up in Nketa 7, Bulawayo. He used to sell freezits in a bid to fund his soccer aspirations. Zeb Tsikira's parents sold their house to fund the trip to Canada. His parents left him and his brother behind for some months because the tickets were expensive. I left Zimbabwe in 2001.[1]

Wife

Colleen Tsikira[1]

Children

Son Ethan Tanaka Tsikira and daughter Zoe Tadiwa Tsikira





Net Worth

Zeb Tsikira's actual or estimated net worth is unknown. He however says that he is a millionaire.[2]

Education

He attended Munondwane Primary School in Nketa 7 and then did my high school at Hamilton Boys in Bulawayo. Zeb Tsikira is a University drop out. When he got to Canada he says he got a part-scholarship to study psychology but felt it wasn’t his thing.[1]

Career as a Property Investor

After dropping out of University Zeb Tsikira started working three jobs at a time so that he could save money to buy properties. Tsikira said he started over 20 businesses over the years and took property investing mentorship and scaled his family property empire from three properties to over 100 doors in six years.[1]

Books

You Can't Save Your Way To Wealth'