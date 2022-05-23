Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Zengeza"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Zengeza''' is a working class area of Harare which has "moved" (boundary changes) and been through several name changes through history. In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parlia...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 11:11, 23 May 2022

Zengeza is a working class area of Harare which has "moved" (boundary changes) and been through several name changes through history.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Zengeza returned to Parliament:

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Zengeza&oldid=117996"