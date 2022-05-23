Difference between revisions of "Zengeza"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Zengeza''' is a working class area of Harare which has "moved" (boundary changes) and been through several name changes through history. In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parlia...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 11:11, 23 May 2022
Zengeza is a working class area of Harare which has "moved" (boundary changes) and been through several name changes through history.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Zengeza returned to Parliament:
- John Madzinga of Zanu PF - 37 240 votes.
- Tonderayi Peter Chitengu of UANC - 1 894 votes.
- Elkanah Ben Tjuma of PF-ZAPU - 969 votes.
- Elias Nyandoro of ZANU - 136 votes.
- Shepherd Gurupira of NDU - 42 votes.