Difference between revisions of "Zengeza"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Zengeza''' is a working class area of Harare which has "moved" (boundary changes) and been through several name changes through history. In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parlia...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
'''Zengeza''' is a working class area of [[Harare]] which has "moved" (boundary changes) and been through several name changes through history.
'''Zengeza''' is a working class area of [[Harare]] which has "moved" (boundary changes) and been through several name changes through history.
|+
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Zengeza''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Zengeza''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[John Madzinga]] of Zanu PF - 37 240 votes.
* [[John Madzinga]] of Zanu PF - 37 240 votes.
|Line 7:
|Line 8:
* [[Elias Nyandoro]] of [[ZANU]] - 136 votes.
* [[Elias Nyandoro]] of [[ZANU]] - 136 votes.
* [[Shepherd Gurupira]] of NDU - 42 votes.
* [[Shepherd Gurupira]] of NDU - 42 votes.
|+
|+
Revision as of 11:12, 23 May 2022
Zengeza is a working class area of Harare which has "moved" (boundary changes) and been through several name changes through history.
Government
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Zengeza returned to Parliament:
- John Madzinga of Zanu PF - 37 240 votes.
- Tonderayi Peter Chitengu of UANC - 1 894 votes.
- Elkanah Ben Tjuma of PF-ZAPU - 969 votes.
- Elias Nyandoro of ZANU - 136 votes.
- Shepherd Gurupira of NDU - 42 votes.