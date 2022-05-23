Difference between revisions of "Zengeza"

Pindula

'''Zengeza''' is a working class area of [[Harare]] which has "moved" (boundary changes) and been through several name changes through history.  
 
==Government==
 
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Zengeza''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 
* [[John Madzinga]] of Zanu PF - 37 240 votes.  
 
* [[Elias Nyandoro]] of [[ZANU]] - 136 votes.  
 
* [[Shepherd Gurupira]] of NDU - 42 votes.
 
==Infrastructure==

Zengeza is a working class area of Harare which has "moved" (boundary changes) and been through several name changes through history.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Zengeza returned to Parliament:

Infrastructure

