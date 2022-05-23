Difference between revisions of "Zengeza"

Pindula

'''Zengeza''' was a working class area of [[Harare]] which has "moved" (boundary changes) and been through several name changes through history. It is now part of [[Chitungwiza]].  
  
 
==Government==
 
==Government==
Line 10: Line 10:
  
 
==Infrastructure==
 
==Infrastructure==
See [[Zengeza High School]]. <br/>
See [[Zengeza 2 High School]]. <br/>
See [[Zengeza 3 High School]]. <br/>
See [[Zengeza 4 High School]]. <br/>

Zengeza was a working class area of Harare which has "moved" (boundary changes) and been through several name changes through history. It is now part of Chitungwiza.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Zengeza returned to Parliament:

Infrastructure

See Zengeza High School.
See Zengeza 2 High School.
See Zengeza 3 High School.
See Zengeza 4 High School.

