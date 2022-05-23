Difference between revisions of "Zengeza"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Zengeza'''
|+
'''Zengeza''' a working class area of [[Harare]] which has "moved" (boundary changes) and been through several name changes through history.
==Government==
==Government==
|Line 10:
|Line 10:
==Infrastructure==
==Infrastructure==
|+
|+
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 11:17, 23 May 2022
Zengeza was a working class area of Harare which has "moved" (boundary changes) and been through several name changes through history. It is now part of Chitungwiza.
Government
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Zengeza returned to Parliament:
- John Madzinga of Zanu PF - 37 240 votes.
- Tonderayi Peter Chitengu of UANC - 1 894 votes.
- Elkanah Ben Tjuma of PF-ZAPU - 969 votes.
- Elias Nyandoro of ZANU - 136 votes.
- Shepherd Gurupira of NDU - 42 votes.
Infrastructure
See Zengeza High School.
See Zengeza 2 High School.
See Zengeza 3 High School.
See Zengeza 4 High School.