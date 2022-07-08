Difference between revisions of "Zengeza"
==Infrastructure==
==Infrastructure==
Zengeza was a working class area of Harare which has "moved" (boundary changes) and been through several name changes through history. It is now part of Chitungwiza.
Government
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Zengeza returned to Parliament:
- John Madzinga of Zanu PF - 37 240 votes.
- Tonderayi Peter Chitengu of UANC - 1 894 votes.
- Elkanah Ben Tjuma of PF-ZAPU - 969 votes.
- Elias Nyandoro of ZANU - 136 votes.
- Shepherd Gurupira of NDU - 42 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zengeza returned to Parliament:
- Benjamin Moyo of Zanu PF with 16 370 votes,
- Simon Mapengo of ZUM with 7 646 votes.
Infrastructure
See Zengeza High School.
See Zengeza 2 High School.
See Zengeza 3 High School.
See Zengeza 4 High School.