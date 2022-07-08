Difference between revisions of "Zengeza"

Pindula

* [[Elias Nyandoro]] of [[ZANU]] - 136 votes.  
 
* [[Shepherd Gurupira]] of NDU - 42 votes.
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Zengeza''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Benjamin Moyo]] of Zanu PF with 16 370 votes,
* [[Simon Mapengo]] of ZUM with 7 646 votes.
  
 
==Infrastructure==
 
Zengeza was a working class area of Harare which has "moved" (boundary changes) and been through several name changes through history. It is now part of Chitungwiza.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Zengeza returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zengeza returned to Parliament:

Infrastructure

See Zengeza High School.
See Zengeza 2 High School.
See Zengeza 3 High School.
See Zengeza 4 High School.

