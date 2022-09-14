Difference between revisions of "Zengeza"

Pindula

* [[Benjamin Moyo]] of Zanu PF with 16 370 votes,
 
* [[Simon Mapengo]] of ZUM with 7 646 votes.
 
In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Zengeza''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Tafadzwa Basilo Musekiwa]] of MDC with 14 814 votes,
* [[Christopher Chikavanga Chigumba]] of Zanu PF with 5 330 votes,
* [[Evelyn Chimwaya]] of ZANU (Ndonga) with 172 votes,
* [[Gideon Chinoyerei]] of PDF with 90 votes.
  
 
==Infrastructure==
 
Zengeza was a working class area of Harare which has "moved" (boundary changes) and been through several name changes through history. It is now part of Chitungwiza.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Zengeza returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zengeza returned to Parliament:

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zengeza returned to Parliament:

Infrastructure

See Zengeza High School.
See Zengeza 2 High School.
See Zengeza 3 High School.
See Zengeza 4 High School.

