Difference between revisions of "Zengeza"

Following the resignation of [[Tafandwa Musekiwa]], a by election was held '''27–28 March 2004'''. The result, '''Zengeza''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* [[Christopher Chigumba]] of Zanu PF with 8 447 votes,
 +
* [[James Makore]] of MDC with 6 706 votes,
 +
* [[Gideon Chinogurei]] of ZANU (Ndonga) with 96 votes,
 +
* [[Tendayi Chakanyuka]] of National Alliance for Good Governance with 37 votes.
  
 
==Infrastructure==

Zengeza was a working class area of Harare which has "moved" (boundary changes) and been through several name changes through history. It is now part of Chitungwiza.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Zengeza returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zengeza returned to Parliament:

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zengeza returned to Parliament:

Following the resignation of Tafandwa Musekiwa, a by election was held 27–28 March 2004. The result, Zengeza returned to Parliament:

Infrastructure

See Zengeza High School.
See Zengeza 2 High School.
See Zengeza 3 High School.
See Zengeza 4 High School.

