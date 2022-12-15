Pindula

* [[Gideon Chinogurei]] of ZANU (Ndonga) with 96 votes,
 
* [[Tendayi Chakanyuka]] of National Alliance for Good Governance with 37 votes.
 
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Zengeza East''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Alexio Musundire]] of MDC–T with 7 873 votes or 51.56 percent,
* [[Robert Kahanana]] of Zanu PF with 6 391 votes or 41.85 percent,
* [[Michael Mukashi]] of MDC–N with 923 votes or 6.04 percent,
* 1 other with 83 votes or 0.54 percent.
'''Total''' '''15 270 votes'''
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Zengeza West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Simon Chidakwa]] of MDC–T with 1 625 votes or 57.02 percent,
* [[Lisbon Marufu]] of Zanu PF with 993 votes or 34.84 percent,
* [[Gideon Mandaza]] of MDC–N with 216 votes or 7.58 percent,
* 1 others with 16 votes or 0.56 percent.
'''Total''' '''2 8505 votes'''
  
 
==Infrastructure==
 
Zengeza was a working class area of Harare which has "moved" (boundary changes) and been through several name changes through history. It is now part of Chitungwiza.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Zengeza returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zengeza returned to Parliament:

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zengeza returned to Parliament:

Following the resignation of Tafandwa Musekiwa, a by election was held 27–28 March 2004. The result, Zengeza returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zengeza East returned to Parliament:

Total 15 270 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zengeza West returned to Parliament:

  • Simon Chidakwa of MDC–T with 1 625 votes or 57.02 percent,
  • Lisbon Marufu of Zanu PF with 993 votes or 34.84 percent,
  • Gideon Mandaza of MDC–N with 216 votes or 7.58 percent,
  • 1 others with 16 votes or 0.56 percent.

Total 2 8505 votes

Infrastructure

See Zengeza High School.
See Zengeza 2 High School.
See Zengeza 3 High School.
See Zengeza 4 High School.

