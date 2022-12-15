Difference between revisions of "Zengeza"

* 1 others with 16 votes or 0.56 percent.

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Zengeza West''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Zengeza East''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Zengeza was a working class area of Harare which has "moved" (boundary changes) and been through several name changes through history. It is now part of Chitungwiza.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Zengeza returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zengeza returned to Parliament:

Benjamin Moyo of Zanu PF with 16 370 votes,

Simon Mapengo of ZUM with 7 646 votes.

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zengeza returned to Parliament:

Tafadzwa Basilo Musekiwa of MDC with 14 814 votes,

Christopher Chikavanga Chigumba of Zanu PF with 5 330 votes,

Evelyn Chimwaya of ZANU (Ndonga) with 172 votes,

Gideon Chinoyerei of PDF with 90 votes.

Following the resignation of Tafandwa Musekiwa, a by election was held 27–28 March 2004. The result, Zengeza returned to Parliament:

Christopher Chigumba of Zanu PF with 8 447 votes,

James Makore of MDC with 6 706 votes,

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zengeza East returned to Parliament:

Alexio Musundire of MDC–T with 7 873 votes or 51.56 percent,

Robert Kahanana of Zanu PF with 6 391 votes or 41.85 percent,

Michael Mukashi of MDC–N with 923 votes or 6.04 percent,

1 other with 83 votes or 0.54 percent.

Total 15 270 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zengeza West returned to Parliament:

Simon Chidakwa of MDC–T with 1 625 votes or 57.02 percent,

Lisbon Marufu of Zanu PF with 993 votes or 34.84 percent,

Gideon Mandaza of MDC–N with 216 votes or 7.58 percent,

1 others with 16 votes or 0.56 percent.

Total 2 8505 votes

Infrastructure

See Zengeza High School.

See Zengeza 2 High School.

See Zengeza 3 High School.

See Zengeza 4 High School.

