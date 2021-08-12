Difference between revisions of "Zengeza 2 High School"
Latest revision as of 08:34, 12 August 2021
Zengeza 2 High School is in Chitungwiza, Harare Metropolitan Province.
Location
Address: Stand 13875 Zengeza, Chaminuka St, PO Box 56, Chitungwiza.
Telephone: 027021970, 027021700, 027030147, 042906918, 042906917, 070-21970.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
Further Reading
Zengeza 2 High School Choir is a 50 student member choral outfit that aims to be the best choirs in Zimbabwe Choral Music. The choir is well known for producing one of the best choral sounds in Zimbabwe as well as its achievements - https://mushawakanaka.com/zengeza-2-high-school/