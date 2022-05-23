See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

Zengeza 2 High School is in Chitungwiza, Harare Metropolitan Province.

Location

Address: Stand 13875 Zengeza, Chaminuka St, PO Box 56, Chitungwiza.

Telephone: 027021970, 027021700, 027030147, 042906918, 042906917, 070-21970.

Zengeza 2 High School Choir is a 50 student member choral outfit that aims to be the best choirs in Zimbabwe Choral Music. The choir is well known for producing one of the best choral sounds in Zimbabwe as well as its achievements - https://mushawakanaka.com/zengeza-2-high-school/