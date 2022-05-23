Difference between revisions of "Zengeza 2 High School"
Latest revision as of 11:14, 23 May 2022
Zengeza 2 High School is in Chitungwiza, Harare Metropolitan Province.
See Zengeza.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Stand 13875 Zengeza, Chaminuka St, PO Box 56, Chitungwiza.
Telephone: 027021970, 027021700, 027030147, 042906918, 042906917, 070-21970.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
Events
Associations
Other information
Further Reading
Zengeza 2 High School Choir is a 50 student member choral outfit that aims to be the best choirs in Zimbabwe Choral Music. The choir is well known for producing one of the best choral sounds in Zimbabwe as well as its achievements - https://mushawakanaka.com/zengeza-2-high-school/