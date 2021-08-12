Difference between revisions of "Zengeza 4 High School"
Revision as of 08:13, 12 August 2021
Zengeza 4 High School is in Chitungwiza, Harare Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: 12091 Sunganai St, PO Box 112, Zengeza 4, Chitugwiza.
Telephone: 0270 24324, 0270 21508, 0270 21957.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
30 Zengeza 4 High School students investigated for participating in nude party, Newsday, 20 October 2015. At least 30 students from Zengeza 4 High School in Chitungwiza are being investigated for allegedly participating in a nude party held in the high-density suburb last week. https://www.newsday.co.zw/2015/10/30-zengeza-4-high-school-students-investigated-for-participating-in-nude-party/
