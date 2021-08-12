Difference between revisions of "Zengeza High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Schools Harare Metropolitan Province See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers. <br/> See Assoc...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
|+
[[Harare Metropolitan Province
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
]]
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
|−
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
|+
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
|−
Address: <br/>
|+
Address:<br/>
|−
Telephone: <br/>
|+
Telephone:<br/>
|−
Cell: <br/>
|+
Cell:<br/>
|−
Email: <br/>
|+
Email:<br/>
|−
Web: <br/>
|+
Web: <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
|Line 31:
|Line 39:
==Associations==
==Associations==
Famous names associated with the school.
Famous names associated with the school.
|+
|+
==Other information==
==Other information==
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
Latest revision as of 09:11, 12 August 2021
Zengeza High School is in Chitungwiza, Harare Metropolitan Province. It was established in 1979
There are now four Zengeza High Schools
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: 6001 Mukomberanwa Dr, Zengeza 5, P.O. Box ZG50, Chitungwiza.
Telephone: (170)23989.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school. Dedicated club for all former schoolmates who once drank from this fountain of knowledge dubbed ZENGEZA ONE HIGH. Lets post all the upcoming Reunion parties, news, makuhwa, funny stories as we reminisce the good old days at School. - https://www.schoolandcollegelistings.com/ZW/Chitungwiza/460231150595/ZENGEZA-HIGH-SCHOOL-REUNION, https://www.facebook.com/ZENGEZA-HIGH-SCHOOL-REUNION-460231150595/