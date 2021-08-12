Dedicated club for all former schoolmates who once drank from this fountain of knowledge dubbed ZENGEZA ONE HIGH. Lets post all the upcoming Reunion parties, news, makuhwa, funny stories as we reminisce the good old days at School. -

Famous names associated with the school.

There are now four Zengeza High Schools

'''Zengeza High School''' is in [[Chitungwiza]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province ]]. It was established in '''1979'''

Zengeza High School sign

There are now four Zengeza High Schools

Location

Address: 6001 Mukomberanwa Dr, Zengeza 5, P.O. Box ZG50, Chitungwiza.

Telephone: (170)23989.

History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Dedicated club for all former schoolmates who once drank from this fountain of knowledge dubbed ZENGEZA ONE HIGH.

Other information