Sibanda was admitted to a [[Bulawayo]] hospital and put on oxygen over after experiencing difficulties breathing according to [[Richard Moyo]].<ref name="ZL">[https://www.zimlive.com/2021/08/11/covid-19-claims-zanu-pfs-tsholotsho-south-mp-zenzo-sibanda/ Covid-19 claims Zanu PF’s Tsholotsho South MP Zenzo Sibanda], ''ZimLive'', Published: August 11, 2021, Retrieved: August 11, 2021</ref>

Zenzo Sibanda died after contracting Covid-19. Zanu-PF announced on Wednesday 11 August 2021.

*He was the ZANU-PF candidate for [[Tsholotsho]] North and was elected in 2013 as a Member of Parliament for [[Tsholotsho South]].

*He was the ZANU-PF candidate for [[Tsholotsho]] North and was elected in 2013 as a Member of Parliament for [[Tsholotsho South]].

* Zenzo Sibanda was a District Chairperson in 1990, in 1999 he was a DEC [[Tsholotsho]] Secretary and in 2005 he became the Provincial Secretary for Administration in [[Matabeleland North Province]] in 2008.

* Sibana was a District Chairperson in 1990, in 1999 he was a DEC [[Tsholotsho]] Secretary and in 2005 he became the Provincial Secretary for Administration in [[Matabeleland North Province]] in 2008.



Zenzo Sibanda is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Tsholotsho South constituency.

Background

Zenzo Sibanda was born on 06/06/1970 in Gwanda.

Political career

Zenzo Sibanda was a District Chairperson in 1990, in 1999 he was a DEC Tsholotsho Secretary and in 2005 he became the Provincial Secretary for Administration in Matabeleland North Province in 2008.

He was the ZANU-PF candidate for Tsholotsho North and was elected in 2013 as a Member of Parliament for Tsholotsho South.

Death

Zenzo Sibanda died after contracting Covid-19. Zanu-PF announced on Wednesday 11 August 2021.

Sibanda was admitted to a Bulawayo hospital and put on oxygen over after experiencing difficulties breathing according to Richard Moyo.[1]