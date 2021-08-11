Difference between revisions of "Zenzo Sibanda"
|
m (Text replacement - "Category:Living people" to "")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 10:
|Line 10:
| native_name_lang =
| native_name_lang =
| birth_name = Zenzo Sibanda<!-- only use if different from name above -->
| birth_name = Zenzo Sibanda<!-- only use if different from name above -->
|−
| birth_date = {{birth date
|+
| birth_date = {{birth date |1970|6|6}}
| birth_place = [[Gwanda]]
| birth_place = [[Gwanda]]
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
|Line 16:
|Line 16:
| disappeared_place =
| disappeared_place =
| disappeared_status =
| disappeared_status =
|−
| death_date =
|+
| death_date = {{death date and age||||||}}
| death_place =
| death_place =
|−
| death_cause =
|+
| death_cause =
| body_discovered =
| body_discovered =
| resting_place =
| resting_place =
|Line 101:
|Line 101:
==Political career==
==Political career==
|−
*
|+
*was a District Chairperson in 1990, in 1999 he was a DEC [[Tsholotsho]] Secretary and in 2005 he became the Provincial Secretary for Administration in [[Matabeleland North Province]] in 2008.
*He was the ZANU-PF candidate for [[Tsholotsho]] North and was elected in 2013 as a Member of Parliament for [[Tsholotsho South]].
*He was the ZANU-PF candidate for [[Tsholotsho]] North and was elected in 2013 as a Member of Parliament for [[Tsholotsho South]].
|+
|+
|+
|−
|+
|−
|+
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title= Zenzo Sibanda - Pindula
|titlemode=replace
|titlemode=replace
|−
|keywords=
|+
|keywords= Sibanda, , ,
|description=
|description=
|+
|+
}}
}}
|+
|+
|−
[[Category:Members of Parliament]][[Category:Politicians]]
|+
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
|+
[[Category:Politicians]]
Latest revision as of 15:37, 11 August 2021
|Zenzo Sibanda
|Born
|Zenzo Sibanda
June 6, 1970
Gwanda
|Died
|August 11, 2021(aged 51)
|Cause of death
|Covid-19
|Occupation
|Title
|Honorable Member of Parliament
|Political party
|Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front
Zenzo Sibanda is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Tsholotsho South constituency.
Background
Zenzo Sibanda was born on 06/06/1970 in Gwanda.
Political career
- Zenzo Sibanda was a District Chairperson in 1990, in 1999 he was a DEC Tsholotsho Secretary and in 2005 he became the Provincial Secretary for Administration in Matabeleland North Province in 2008.
- He was the ZANU-PF candidate for Tsholotsho North and was elected in 2013 as a Member of Parliament for Tsholotsho South.
Death
Zenzo Sibanda died after contracting Covid-19. Zanu-PF announced on Wednesday 11 August 2021.
Sibanda was admitted to a Bulawayo hospital and put on oxygen over after experiencing difficulties breathing according to Richard Moyo.[1]
References
- ↑ Covid-19 claims Zanu PF’s Tsholotsho South MP Zenzo Sibanda, ZimLive, Published: August 11, 2021, Retrieved: August 11, 2021