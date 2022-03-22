'''Zenzo Sibanda''' was a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for [[Tsholotsho South]] constituency.

'''Zenzo Sibanda''' is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for [[Tsholotsho South]] constituency.



Zenzo Sibanda was a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Tsholotsho South constituency.

Background

Zenzo Sibanda was born on 06/06/1970 in Gwanda.

Political career

Zenzo Sibanda was a District Chairperson in 1990, in 1999 he was a DEC Tsholotsho Secretary and in 2005 he became the Provincial Secretary for Administration in Matabeleland North Province in 2008.

He was the ZANU-PF candidate for Tsholotsho North and was elected in 2013 as a Member of Parliament for Tsholotsho South.

Death

Zenzo Sibanda died after contracting Covid-19. Zanu-PF announced on Wednesday 11 August 2021.

Sibanda was admitted to a Bulawayo hospital and put on oxygen over after experiencing difficulties breathing according to Richard Moyo.[1]