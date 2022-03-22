Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Zenzo Sibanda"

Page Discussion
m
 
Line 83: Line 83:
  
  
'''Zenzo Sibanda''' is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for [[Tsholotsho South]] constituency.
+
'''Zenzo Sibanda''' was a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for [[Tsholotsho South]] constituency.
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==

Latest revision as of 11:00, 22 March 2022

Zenzo Sibanda
BornZenzo Sibanda
(1970-06-06)June 6, 1970
Gwanda
DiedAugust 11, 2021(2021-08-11) (aged 51)
Cause of deathCovid-19
Occupation
  • Politician
  • Member of Parliament
TitleHonorable Member of Parliament
Political partyZimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front


Zenzo Sibanda was a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Tsholotsho South constituency.

Background

Zenzo Sibanda was born on 06/06/1970 in Gwanda.

Articles You Might Like

Political career

  • Zenzo Sibanda was a District Chairperson in 1990, in 1999 he was a DEC Tsholotsho Secretary and in 2005 he became the Provincial Secretary for Administration in Matabeleland North Province in 2008.
  • He was the ZANU-PF candidate for Tsholotsho North and was elected in 2013 as a Member of Parliament for Tsholotsho South.

Death

Zenzo Sibanda died after contracting Covid-19. Zanu-PF announced on Wednesday 11 August 2021.

Sibanda was admitted to a Bulawayo hospital and put on oxygen over after experiencing difficulties breathing according to Richard Moyo.[1]

References

  1. Covid-19 claims Zanu PF’s Tsholotsho South MP Zenzo Sibanda, ZimLive, Published: August 11, 2021, Retrieved: August 11, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Zenzo_Sibanda&oldid=116001"