Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Zenzo Sibanda"

Page Discussion
m
Line 102: Line 102:
 
==Political career==
 
==Political career==
 
*Zenzo Sibanda was a District Chairperson in 1990, in 1999 he was a DEC [[Tsholotsho]] Secretary and in 2005 he became the Provincial Secretary for Administration in [[Matabeleland North Province]] in 2008.  
 
*Zenzo Sibanda was a District Chairperson in 1990, in 1999 he was a DEC [[Tsholotsho]] Secretary and in 2005 he became the Provincial Secretary for Administration in [[Matabeleland North Province]] in 2008.  
*He was the ZANU-PF candidate for [[Tsholotsho]] North and was elected in 2013 as a Member of Parliament for [[Tsholotsho South]].  
+
*He was the ZANU-PF candidate for [[Tsholotsho]] North and was elected in 2013 as a Member of Parliament for [[Tsholotsho South]].
 +
 
 +
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Tsholotsho]] South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* '''Zenzo Sibanda''' of Zanu PF with 4 736 votes or 42.57 percent,
 +
* [[Maxwell Dube]] of MDC-T with 3 976 votes or 35.74 percent,
 +
* [[Minutewell Ncube]] of MDC with 1 549 votes or 13.92 percent,
 +
* [[Melusi Gumbo]] of ZAPU with 863 votes or 7.76 percent.
 +
'''Total''' '''11 124 votes'''
  
 
==Death==
 
==Death==

Revision as of 13:42, 18 January 2023

Zenzo Sibanda
BornZenzo Sibanda
(1970-06-06)June 6, 1970
Gwanda
DiedAugust 11, 2021(2021-08-11) (aged 51)
Cause of deathCovid-19
Occupation
  • Politician
  • Member of Parliament
TitleHonorable Member of Parliament
Political partyZimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front


Zenzo Sibanda was a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Tsholotsho South constituency.

Background

Zenzo Sibanda was born on 06/06/1970 in Gwanda.

Articles You Might Like

Political career

  • Zenzo Sibanda was a District Chairperson in 1990, in 1999 he was a DEC Tsholotsho Secretary and in 2005 he became the Provincial Secretary for Administration in Matabeleland North Province in 2008.
  • He was the ZANU-PF candidate for Tsholotsho North and was elected in 2013 as a Member of Parliament for Tsholotsho South.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Tsholotsho South returned to Parliament:

  • Zenzo Sibanda of Zanu PF with 4 736 votes or 42.57 percent,
  • Maxwell Dube of MDC-T with 3 976 votes or 35.74 percent,
  • Minutewell Ncube of MDC with 1 549 votes or 13.92 percent,
  • Melusi Gumbo of ZAPU with 863 votes or 7.76 percent.

Total 11 124 votes

Death

Zenzo Sibanda died after contracting Covid-19. Zanu-PF announced on Wednesday 11 August 2021.

Sibanda was admitted to a Bulawayo hospital and put on oxygen over after experiencing difficulties breathing according to Richard Moyo.[1]

References

  1. Covid-19 claims Zanu PF’s Tsholotsho South MP Zenzo Sibanda, ZimLive, Published: August 11, 2021, Retrieved: August 11, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Zenzo_Sibanda&oldid=122585"