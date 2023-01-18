* [[Melusi Gumbo]] of ZAPU with 863 votes or 7.76 percent.

* [[Minutewell Ncube]] of MDC with 1 549 votes or 13.92 percent,

* [[Maxwell Dube]] of MDC-T with 3 976 votes or 35.74 percent,

* '''Zenzo Sibanda''' of Zanu PF with 4 736 votes or 42.57 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Tsholotsho]] South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

*He was the ZANU-PF candidate for [[Tsholotsho]] North and was elected in 2013 as a Member of Parliament for [[Tsholotsho South]].

*Zenzo Sibanda was a District Chairperson in 1990, in 1999 he was a DEC [[Tsholotsho]] Secretary and in 2005 he became the Provincial Secretary for Administration in [[Matabeleland North Province]] in 2008.

Zenzo Sibanda was a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Tsholotsho South constituency.

Background

Zenzo Sibanda was born on 06/06/1970 in Gwanda.

Political career

Death

Zenzo Sibanda died after contracting Covid-19. Zanu-PF announced on Wednesday 11 August 2021.

Sibanda was admitted to a Bulawayo hospital and put on oxygen over after experiencing difficulties breathing according to Richard Moyo.[1]