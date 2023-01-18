Sibanda was admitted to a [[Bulawayo]] hospital and put on oxygen over after experiencing difficulties breathing according to [[Richard Moyo]].<ref name="ZL">[https://www.zimlive.com/2021/08/11/covid-19-claims-zanu-pfs-tsholotsho-south-mp-zenzo-sibanda/ Covid-19 claims Zanu PF’s Tsholotsho South MP Zenzo Sibanda], ''ZimLive'', Published: August 11, 2021, Retrieved: August 11, 2021</ref>

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Tsholotsho]] South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Tsholotsho]] South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

*He was the ZANU-PF candidate for [[Tsholotsho]] North and was elected in 2013 as a Member of Parliament for [[Tsholotsho South]] .

''' Zenzo Sibanda ''' was a Zanu PF District Chairperson in ''' 1990 ''' , in ''' 1999 ''' he was a DEC [[Tsholotsho]] Secretary and in ''' 2005 ''' he became the Provincial Secretary for Administration in [[Matabeleland North Province]] in ''' 2008 ''' .

* Zenzo Sibanda was a District Chairperson in 1990, in 1999 he was a DEC [[Tsholotsho]] Secretary and in 2005 he became the Provincial Secretary for Administration in [[Matabeleland North Province]] in 2008 .

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

|+Articles You Might Like

''' Sibanda ''' was admitted to a [[Bulawayo]] hospital and put on oxygen after experiencing difficulties breathing according to [[ Richard Moyo ]]. <ref name="ZL">[https://www.zimlive.com/2021/08/11/covid-19-claims-zanu-pfs-tsholotsho-south-mp-zenzo-sibanda/ Covid-19 claims Zanu PF’s Tsholotsho South MP Zenzo Sibanda], ''ZimLive'', Published: August 11, 2021, Retrieved: August 11, 2021</ref>

Zenzo Sibanda was born on 06/06/1970 in [[ Gwanda ]].

'''Zenzo Sibanda''' was a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for [[Tsholotsho South]] constituency.

'''Zenzo Sibanda''' was a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for [[Tsholotsho South]] constituency.



Zenzo Sibanda was a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Tsholotsho South constituency.

Personal Details

Born: 6 June 1970 in Gwanda. Death: After contracting Covid-19, Zanu PF announced on 11 August 2021.

Sibanda was admitted to a Bulawayo hospital and put on oxygen after experiencing difficulties breathing according to Richard Moyo. [1]

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

Zenzo Sibanda was a Zanu PF District Chairperson in 1990, in 1999 he was a DEC Tsholotsho Secretary and in 2005 he became the Provincial Secretary for Administration in Matabeleland North Province in 2008.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Tsholotsho South returned to Parliament:

Zenzo Sibanda of Zanu PF with 4 736 votes or 42.57 percent,

of Zanu PF with 4 736 votes or 42.57 percent, Maxwell Dube of MDC-T with 3 976 votes or 35.74 percent,

Minutewell Ncube of MDC with 1 549 votes or 13.92 percent,

Melusi Gumbo of ZAPU with 863 votes or 7.76 percent.

Total 11 124 votes



