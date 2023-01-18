Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Zenzo Sibanda"

Page Discussion
 
Line 85: Line 85:
 
'''Zenzo Sibanda''' was a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for [[Tsholotsho South]] constituency.
 
'''Zenzo Sibanda''' was a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for [[Tsholotsho South]] constituency.
  
==Background==
+
==Personal Details==
Zenzo Sibanda was born on 06/06/1970 in [[Gwanda]].  
+
'''Born:''' '''6 June 1970''' in [[Gwanda]].
 +
'''Death:''' After contracting Covid-19, Zanu PF announced on '''11 August 2021'''. <br/>
 +
'''Sibanda''' was admitted to a [[Bulawayo]] hospital and put on oxygen after experiencing difficulties breathing according to [[Richard Moyo]]. <ref name="ZL">[https://www.zimlive.com/2021/08/11/covid-19-claims-zanu-pfs-tsholotsho-south-mp-zenzo-sibanda/ Covid-19 claims Zanu PF’s Tsholotsho South MP Zenzo Sibanda], ''ZimLive'', Published: August 11, 2021, Retrieved: August 11, 2021</ref>
  
{| class="pintablefloat" 
+
==School / Education==
|+Articles You Might Like
+
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
|- class="pintablemore" 
 
| |
 
* [[Zimbabwe Government Ministers]]
 
* [[Government Ministries in Zimbabwe]]
 
* [[Zimbabwe]]
 
* [[Government of National Unity]]
 
* [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front]]
 
* [[Movement for Democratic Change]]
 
|}
 
  
==Political career==
+
==Service/Career==
*Zenzo Sibanda was a District Chairperson in 1990, in 1999 he was a DEC [[Tsholotsho]] Secretary and in 2005 he became the Provincial Secretary for Administration in [[Matabeleland North Province]] in 2008.
+
'''Zenzo Sibanda''' was a Zanu PF District Chairperson in '''1990''', in '''1999''' he was a DEC [[Tsholotsho]] Secretary and in '''2005''' he became the Provincial Secretary for Administration in [[Matabeleland North Province]] in '''2008'''.  
*He was the ZANU-PF candidate for [[Tsholotsho]] North and was elected in 2013 as a Member of Parliament for [[Tsholotsho South]].
 
  
 
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Tsholotsho]] South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Tsholotsho]] South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
Line 111: Line 103:
 
'''Total''' '''11 124 votes'''
 
'''Total''' '''11 124 votes'''
  
==Death==
 
  
Zenzo Sibanda died after contracting Covid-19. Zanu-PF announced on Wednesday 11 August 2021.
 
 
Sibanda was admitted to a [[Bulawayo]] hospital and put on oxygen over after experiencing difficulties breathing according to [[Richard Moyo]].<ref name="ZL">[https://www.zimlive.com/2021/08/11/covid-19-claims-zanu-pfs-tsholotsho-south-mp-zenzo-sibanda/ Covid-19 claims Zanu PF’s Tsholotsho South MP Zenzo Sibanda], ''ZimLive'', Published: August 11, 2021, Retrieved: August 11, 2021</ref>
 
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
Line 121: Line 109:
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title= Zenzo Sibanda - Pindula
+
|title= Zenzo Sibanda
 
|titlemode=replace
 
|titlemode=replace
|keywords= Wikipedia Zenzo Sibanda, Zenzo Sibanda, Zenzo Sibanda death, Zenzo Sibanda biography
+
|keywords= Tsholotsho,Covid 19
|description=
+
|description=Member of Parliament
 
|image=
 
|image=
 
|image_alt= Zenzo Sibanda Biography
 
|image_alt= Zenzo Sibanda Biography
 
}}
 
}}
  
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
+
[[Category:Member of Parliament]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
 
 
 
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
 
 
[[Category:Politicians]]
 
[[Category:Politicians]]

Latest revision as of 13:51, 18 January 2023

Zenzo Sibanda
BornZenzo Sibanda
(1970-06-06)June 6, 1970
Gwanda
DiedAugust 11, 2021(2021-08-11) (aged 51)
Cause of deathCovid-19
Occupation
  • Politician
  • Member of Parliament
TitleHonorable Member of Parliament
Political partyZimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front


Zenzo Sibanda was a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Tsholotsho South constituency.

Personal Details

Born: 6 June 1970 in Gwanda. Death: After contracting Covid-19, Zanu PF announced on 11 August 2021.
Sibanda was admitted to a Bulawayo hospital and put on oxygen after experiencing difficulties breathing according to Richard Moyo. [1]

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

Zenzo Sibanda was a Zanu PF District Chairperson in 1990, in 1999 he was a DEC Tsholotsho Secretary and in 2005 he became the Provincial Secretary for Administration in Matabeleland North Province in 2008.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Tsholotsho South returned to Parliament:

  • Zenzo Sibanda of Zanu PF with 4 736 votes or 42.57 percent,
  • Maxwell Dube of MDC-T with 3 976 votes or 35.74 percent,
  • Minutewell Ncube of MDC with 1 549 votes or 13.92 percent,
  • Melusi Gumbo of ZAPU with 863 votes or 7.76 percent.

Total 11 124 votes


References

  1. Covid-19 claims Zanu PF’s Tsholotsho South MP Zenzo Sibanda, ZimLive, Published: August 11, 2021, Retrieved: August 11, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Zenzo_Sibanda&oldid=122587"