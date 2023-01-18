Difference between revisions of "Zenzo Sibanda"
Zenzo Sibanda was a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Tsholotsho South constituency.
'''Zenzo Sibanda''' was a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for [[Tsholotsho South]] constituency.
Sibanda was on [[]].
Zenzo Sibanda was a District Chairperson in 1990, in 1999 he was a DEC Tsholotsho Secretary and in 2005 he became the Provincial Secretary for Administration in Matabeleland North Province in 2008.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Tsholotsho South returned to Parliament:
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Tsholotsho]] South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
Total 11 124 votes
'''Total''' '''11 124 votes'''
References
==References==
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
Latest revision as of 13:51, 18 January 2023
|Zenzo Sibanda
|Born
|Zenzo Sibanda
June 6, 1970
Gwanda
|Died
|August 11, 2021(aged 51)
|Cause of death
|Covid-19
|Occupation
|Title
|Honorable Member of Parliament
|Political party
|Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front
Zenzo Sibanda was a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Tsholotsho South constituency.
Personal Details
Born: 6 June 1970 in Gwanda.
Death: After contracting Covid-19, Zanu PF announced on 11 August 2021.
Sibanda was admitted to a Bulawayo hospital and put on oxygen after experiencing difficulties breathing according to Richard Moyo. [1]
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
Zenzo Sibanda was a Zanu PF District Chairperson in 1990, in 1999 he was a DEC Tsholotsho Secretary and in 2005 he became the Provincial Secretary for Administration in Matabeleland North Province in 2008.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Tsholotsho South returned to Parliament:
- Zenzo Sibanda of Zanu PF with 4 736 votes or 42.57 percent,
- Maxwell Dube of MDC-T with 3 976 votes or 35.74 percent,
- Minutewell Ncube of MDC with 1 549 votes or 13.92 percent,
- Melusi Gumbo of ZAPU with 863 votes or 7.76 percent.
Total 11 124 votes
References
- ↑ Covid-19 claims Zanu PF’s Tsholotsho South MP Zenzo Sibanda, ZimLive, Published: August 11, 2021, Retrieved: August 11, 2021