Zephaniah Dhlamini is a Zimbabwean academic and the director of the National University of Science and Technology’s (Nust) Applied Genetics Testing Centre.

Career

Zephaniah Dhlamini studied at John Tallach High School and Mzilikazi High School before enrolling at the University of Zimbabwe where he graduated with a Bsc Agriculture Honours in Crop Science and later an MSc in Biotechnology.[1]

From January 1997 to March 2002, Zephaniah Dhlamini was a lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe. He then joined the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) as an Associate Professional Officer. He held the post from March 2002 to March 2005.

From April 2005 to January 2006, Dhlamini was employed by the IAEA as a Plant Molecular Biology Consultant. He came back to Zimbabwe and joined NUST as a lecturer in October 2006.[1]

Seizure of Farm

In June 2021 there were reports that the Government seized a farm co-owned Dhlamini, Siphosami Malunga and Charles Moyo. The land in question is registered under a deed of transfer 1980/90, under the name of Kershelmar Farms (Private) Limited.[2]



