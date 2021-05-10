Difference between revisions of "Zesa Secondary School"
Latest revision as of 14:37, 10 May 2021
The Zesa Secondary School in Munyati, is officially registered in Midlands Province by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.
Location
Address: Munyati
29 km north of Kwekwe on the Bulawayo - Harare highway.
Telephone: +263736445678, 0557 222, 0557 221.
Cell:
Email:
Web: https://www.facebook.com/Munyatizesahighschool/, https://teacher.ac/zesa-secondary-school-phone-contacts-and-location/,
