|Zex Manatsa
Zex Manatsa
|Born
|Zex Smart Kugarika Manatsa
January 1, 1944
Mhangura, Zimbabwe
|Died
|Harare
|Cause of death
|Cancer
|Occupation
|Musician
|Years active
|1957-2022
|Organization
|Green Arrows Band
|Known for
|Filling up Rufaro Stadium during their white wedding on 25 August 1979
|Spouse(s)
|Stella Manatsa (nee Katehwe)
|Children
|Green Manatsa, Aaron, Tendai Manatsa, Freedom, Shingirai, Taku Zex Jr
|Relatives
|Selmor Mtukudzi, Sharon Manatsa
Zex Manatsa was a retired male Zimbabwean singer, songwriter, and bass player. He was known for attracting a 50 000 crowd to witness his wedding at Rufaro Stadium in 1979 in Harare. He was also part of the musicians who sang during the attainment of Independence in 1980 alongside reggae icon Bob Marley.[1] He died on 20 January 2022 after he succumbed to cancer.
Background
Zex Manatsa was born on 1 January 1944 and married to Stella Manatsa (nee Katehwe) with whom they had a wedding in 1979 at Rufaro Stadium in Harare. He has six sons and all are into music, Green, Aaron, Tendai Manatsa, Freedom, Shingirai and Taku Zex Jr. He has 12 grandchildren and of the 12 the 3 oldest boys have already started showing interest in music and showcasing their talent on drums, acoustic and vocals. Aaron Jr was recruited to be part of the Prince Edward School's jazz band where he was attending school. At one time he got a job at a confectionery company in Bulawayo. Zex and his wife gave their lives to Jesus in 1994 and both enrolled for theological training a year later and became ZAOGA Church pastors in 1998. They have been serving the church since then and they are now retired pastors who were assigned pastoral role for the Westgate branch of the church at the time of their retirement.[2]
Music career
He rose to prominence in the 1970s with his musical outfit, the Green Arrows Band, which he started in Mhangura, Zimbabwe in 1968.[3] In the 1970s and 80s, Zex released many tracks which have proved to be all-time hits such as “Chipo Chiroorwa”, “Bambo Mwakwatila”, “Vaparidzi Vawanda”, “Mwana Waenda”, “Chechule Anavala Bottom”, and “Chimwamuna Chamimba”. At the peak of his career, Zex inspired many musicians of his era such as who Oliver Mtukudzi (Late), James Chimombe (Late), Lovemore Majaivana, Tinei Chikupo, Leonard Dembo (Late), Thomas Mapfumo and Simon Chimbetu (Late). In fact, he played a key role in giving guidance and support for success to many top Zimbabwean musicians including those mentioned above.[4]
His music career was cut short after an accident that almost took his life in 1984 after the band's pace started to slow down coupled with deaths of some of the group's founding members and their popularity declined. He had to later on convert to Christianity and started to pursue religious work.[5]
Cancer Battle
In August 2021, Zex Manatsa revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer known as Multiple Myeloma. In December 2021, Manatsa took to social media and revealed that he was admitted at a hospital where he was receiving treatment from specialists.
He refuted rumours alleging that he was stranded and that he was denied assistance by ZANU-PF. Zex Manatsa revealed that his family was taking good care of him and ensuring that all his medical bills were paid.
Biography
Zex launched his musical career in 1959 in Mhangura, Zimbabwe, at the age of 17 with his young brothers performing covers as Mambo Jazz Band. He went onto creating the Green Arrows Band in 1968 after relocating to Bulawayo, for which Zex provided lead vocals and played bass. In 1969, Zex joined the Sunrise Kwela Kings, In 1972, the Green Arrows began writing their own songs to mass appeal. South African saxophonist West Nkosi, who was also a consultant for Gallo Records, discovered the band and became their producer in the 70s. The resulting album, “Chipo Chiroorwa”, sold so well and the band moved to the capital city of Harare. Their success continued in the 1970s and 80s, as they continued to produce well-received tours and hit records.
Discography
May 1974 Teal Records Co.
- Shamwari Yangu Unoyendepi
- Hama
- Chitima Nditakure
- Shamwari Usanyepe
October 1974 Gallo Records Co.
- Chipo Chiroorwa
- Hwahwa
- Mwana Wangu Kurauone
May 1975 Gallo Records.
- Mwana Waenda
- Nyaya Iyi Inondishamisa
November 1975
- Towering Inferno
- Dinner will not delay
- Doro renyu
- Nhengure
- Amai Mandida
- Bambo Makwatila
- Vabereki vedu
- Chinyamutondo
January 1976 Gallo Records
- Chechule Wavala Bottom
- Chaita Mumwe
- Kwankwala Wamanta
- Takura Gona
- Irombe
- Vakomana Vaye
- Ndarota Ndiina Amai
- Wasara Wasara
- Musango Mune Hangaiwa
May 1976 Gallo Records
- Infalilibe Chisoni
- Nkamwini Alibe Mwayi
- Indian Bambu Jive
- Mabhena
- Kadeya-deya
October 1976 Gallo Records
- Hama Huyai Muzofara
- Zuva Richauya Baba
- Hallelujah - (Ngatinamateyi)
- How could i love
- My Pretty Angel
- Zarura Musuwo Ishe Apinde
- Brothers & Sisters
March 1977 Gallo Records:
- Musoro Wanstomba
- Ndakaberekwa (W.Nyoni)
- Ndiyo Nzira YeRudo
- Tombi Huya neChikwama
- Gambukambu
- Nherera Zvichengete
- Hurungwe
- Amai Masese Musataye
Oct 1977 Gallo Records:
- Christmas yasvika
- Chaminuka
- Ndoro Nhema
- Chengetanai
- Chimamuna Chile
- Zuva rabuda
Nov 1977 Gallo Records:
- Ndonobaya bere
- Musango mune hangaiwa
- Chisi chako masimba mashoma
- Mundoza
April 1978 Gallo Records:
- Zimba Rakanaka
- Nyama Yekugocha
- Madzangaradzimu
- Hama dzapera
- Musadandaure
- Chimamuna Chamimba
Sept 1978 Gallo Records:
- Nyoka yendara
- Dzamuningwa
- Vaparidzi vawanda
- Pamusoroi Madzimai
Dec 1978 Gallo Records:
- Guhwa
- Tsuro
April 1979 Gallo Records:
- Tochema vana vevanhu
- Iri Ziyoni
- Zuva rabuda
- Hwenya kwese
- Dzepfunde
- Vachaita musangano
- Zambuko
November 1979
- Atsamunda
- Pachikaranga
- Mukoma Nhongo
- Zano Ndoga
- Masese musataye
- Rugare
- Imi vana vangu
April 1980 Gallo records:
- Vatema tave kutonga
- Vacharipa
- Dzepfunde
- Makorokoto Zimbabwe
- Takabatana
- Tungamidzai Mudzimu Mberi
- VaMugabe Votonga
- Kuroora kunoreva hukama
- Munopururudza
- Kutonga Madzoro
- Amainini Makaenda paBarika
- Mawira Mombe
- Mateu 22:7
- Baba timirireiwo
- Dhi haiwa Dhikondo
- Mvonga mupopoto
- Kuruzevha vakomana
- Kaverevere naye
- Mwana weTsoko
- Iwe Monida
1981 Gramma Records:
- Chidzviki
- Comrade tambayi makachenjera
- Zvido zveVapambepfumi
- Chivaraidze
- Kuudza amai huroyi
- Dzvinyu kuzambira zuva
- Mwari wakatadza
- Zviri muGuruve
- MaComrades zviwororo
- Seka urema wafa
- Siya wawoneka
- Chakafukidza dzimba
- Musasamba
1982 Gramma Records:
- Tea Hobvu
- Musi oya tunya
- Siya wakuya
- Kufa kweMujoni
- Mangwanani
- Tsuro ari muGrey (Vanoda kutamba neGreen Arrows)
1983 Gramma Records:
- Antonio
- Waaitamba naye
- Murume wandaona
- Mudzimu Ichakupa Chete
- Gore renzara( A.Takavarasha & Green Arrrows)
- Kugarorova Amai( Sabastian Manatsa & the Green Arrows)
- Kuwirirana kwevanodanana
- Tamukurira Satani
- Tipeiwo Ndege
1984 Gramma Records:
- Tizorodzei baba
- Ushamwari weHwahwa
- Imhepo
- Mudumbu muchitoro
- Zvandakarota
- Mbiri yaenda
- Kunosara mhondi
- Sekuru Peter naWinnie
- Hupenyu hwemurume
- Vana vangu ndinokudai
1985 Gramma Records:
- Muti usina zita
- Vana vangu handidi mutambure
- Macomrades (Givas & the Green Arrows)
- Baba Tipeiwo Ndege
1986 Gramma Records:
- Ngororombe
- VanaMai nanaBaba (Zex & Sebastian Manatsa)
- Kugarorova Amai (Sabastian Manatsa)
- Mwanakomna waMwari - Bhasikoro
- Wapusa wapusa
- Mwanasikana chiroorwa
- Gonzo ndishefu
- Gumbo rembeva
- Gona
1987 Gramma Records:
- Tsuro Soccer Star
- Highlander
- Makepekepe
- Vabereki
- Dynamos
- Zim Saints
- Zvivindi makazvitorepi
- Imbaiwo dzimbo dzeChimurenga
- Mudzimu haishorwe
1988 Gramma Records:
- Accident
- Varapi
- Zvinoitika muhupenyu
- Handisini ndakaimba kuti Jah
1989 Gramma Records:
- Vana vangu
- Sandura Commissioner
- Kubatana Part 1 & Part 2
1992 Gramma Records
- Bhutsu size 20
- Zodwa
- Chakafukidza dzimba
1997
- Mawungira Ekudzoka kwake (Album)
- Ruoko rwaMwari
- Ishe Jesu
1998 Gramma Records/Shed Studios
- Mavambo (Album)
2002 Tuku Music:
- Mutungamiri Akanaka(Album)
- Simukai
- Jesu wee
- Magumo
- Mubairo
- Ruoko
- Vhangeri
- Rudo
- Huyai tirumbidze (ft Aaron Manatsa)
2005 Shed Studios
- Ndizvo zvandiri (Album)
- Ndinogamuchira
- Kunamata
- Anotikomborera
- Kunamata
- Rudo rwako mkadzi wangu
2018
- Dhindhindi Fulltime (Mathias Mhere & Zex Manatsa)
2019
- Vhukani (Freedom Manatsa ft Zex Manatsa)
2019
- Simukai (Sharon Manatsa ft Zex Manatsa)
Death
He died on 20 January 2022 after he succumbed to cancer.
Gallery
References
- ↑ Jonathan Mbiriyamveka, [1], GEMNATION, Published: 2 January, 2019, Accessed: 23 April, 2020
- ↑ Godwin Muzari, [2], The Herald, Published: 17 May, 2018, Accessed: 23 April, 2020
- ↑ About Manatsa Music
- ↑ Aaron Manatsa, [3], Manatsa Music, Accessed: 23 April, 2020
- ↑ Freedom Manatsa, [4], Facebook, Published: 27 March, 2020, Accessed: 23 March, 2020