Zhombwe Mountain in Murehwa

Zhombwe is a mountain and is located in Murewa, Mashonaland East Province, Zimbabwe. The elevation above sea level is 1596 metres.

Background

For as long as Murehwa rsidents can remember, supernatural happenings have been taking place at this massive, rocky granite outcrop, which is located a few kilometres from Murehwa Centre, along Harare/Nyamapanda Road. In recent times, gold miners and those conducting prayer sessions at the mountain have often left in a huff, after reportedly encountering "unnatural beings".

In an incident that was confirmed by Chief Zihute, born Innocent Mangwende, gold miners left the mountain in a hurry after a "big snake" reportedly confronted them as they searched for fortune. He narrated that the visibly scared miners came to him and narrated how a very big snake would often appear each time the diggers attempted to extract the precious mineral. Chief Zihute said in another dramatic scene, members of an apostolic sect were attacked by the giant reptile, which rattled the church members' belongings, scattering them around. It is also reported that one sect member is believed to have disappeared mysteriously. Locals believe the mountain harbours mysterious secrets, including a treasure trove full of silver and gold. The trove, which villagers say was left behind by one of the local chiefs, is widely believed to be tucked somewhere in an underground cave.

Mbuya Esnath Makwengura, whose homestead is at the base of the mountain, insists Zhombwe Mpuntain is sacred. She said she remembers during the 1960s when they could hear strange voices singing and beating drums in the mountain during the night. Every year, a mysterious fire huts a certain part of the mountain and them, this signals the beginning of the rainy season. According to Mbuya Makwengura, senior Government officials, with traditional leaders in tow, occasionally visit the mountain seeking ways of extracting gold.[1]

The colossal fighting of mountains of Murehwa

Zhombwe and Hurungwe imposing bornhardts adjacent to each other near Murehwa Growth Point The nature of the structure of the mountains and their surroundings has caused legendary stories of how they ended being where they are. Once upon a time, Zhombwe mountain is believed to have come from Buhera in the south along a track manifesting today as a valley. Hurungwe mountain of Murehwa then engaged Zhombwe in a titanic fight. After being beaten thoroughly, Zhombwe moved to a new area the path of which is marked by another valley. While the general outlook of bornharts in this area is that of smooth outlines ‘whalebacks’, Hurungwe and Zhombwe are shattered. Hurungwe that travelled from Buhera shows the highest degree of fracturing showing the extent of the suffering during the fight.

References

