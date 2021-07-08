|description= Zihogo Maguzumbela Nhleko popularly known as Mgilija was the leader of the Zulu regiments until his expulsion on 8 July 2021. Nhleko was accused of transgressions including leading Amabutho to Nkandla to support former President Jacob Zuma.

Zihogo "Mgilija" Nhleko

Zihogo Maguzumbela Nhleko popularly known as Mgilija was the leader of the Zulu regiments until his expulsion on 8 July 2021. Nhleko was accused of transgressions including leading Amabutho to Nkandla to support former President Jacob Zuma.

Expulsion

Zihogo "Mgilija" Nhleko was expelled for, among other things, leading regiments of Zulu warriors (amabutho) to Nkandla in support of former president Jacob Zuma.

Dumisani Khumalo, chairman of the Usuthu Traditional Council, said in a statement that Nhleko — leader of the amabutho — was guilty of “repeated transgressions and unacceptable conduct”.

His expulsion was confirmed after a meeting, where Khumalo said it was decided that “Mr Nhleko’s conduct can no longer be tolerated”.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was in full support of the decision, the traditional council said.

Traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said the stationing of the warriors at the Nkandla homestead was “unsanctioned” and a “clear act of defiance”.

In a statement on 8 July 2021, Khumalo said that Nhleko's misconduct started before the death of Zulu monarch Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu in March 2021. Khumalo said:

"At the celebration of the last First Fruits Ceremony (Umkhosi Wokweshwama), which is held annually at Enyokeni Royal Residence, Mr Nhleko actually exchanged words rudely with the King himself, to the extent that the King gave instruction that a date be fixed to discuss his conduct, because the King felt insulted by Mr Nhleko answering him back rudely. Since the passing away of the King, Mr Nhleko has transgressed in a number of incidents. On the day of the King’s burial, after the service, he marched with regiments in the courts of the palace, chanting — which is not done at the death of anyone, let alone the King. The King’s traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi had to reprimand him and ask them to leave the precincts of the Royal Court immediately."

He also cited a transgression at the time of a ritual hunt held to coincide with when the monarch's widows discard their mourning dress. Khumalo said:

"That ceremony is normally accompanied by a ritual hunt which is led by whoever is the leader of the nation of the time. This time the leader of the nation was already His Majesty King Misuzulu. But because he had a bout of flu he could not attend the ritual hunt. It was therefore decided that the two ceremonies be separated and that the discarding of the mourning dress go ahead while the ritual hunt was postponed until the King was well enough to lead the hunt himself, as that is the day on which he cleanses his father’s spears and guns (his weapons). Buthelezi, therefore, phoned Mr Nhleko and warned him not to attend any hunt that might be arranged, as it was rumoured that certain elements in the Royal Family who did not want to recognise King Misuzulu had decided to go ahead with the hunt without him. The Prime Minister warned Mr Nhleko not to attend the hunt at that time, and Mr Nhleko agreed. But he then went ahead and attended the unauthorised hunt which took place."

Nhleko was also accused of failing to recognise King Misuzulu as the king after a video of him saying as far as he is concerned, there is no king, surfaced.

The royal family also took issue with Nhleko wearing traditional headwear to Nkandla at the weekend when that adornment is meant to be worn only at the ceremony of the First Fruits.

The king's spokesperson Prince Thulani Zulu said the king had no problem with Nhleko and other people going to support Zuma in their individual capacities, but it was wrong to go there as amabutho without their commander-in-chief’s (the king’s) permission.[1]

Charges Against Mgilija

Unsanctioned stationing of the warriors at the Nkandla homestead in support of Jacob Zuma

Exchanging words with the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini

Marching with regiments in the courts of the palace after King Zwelithini's death chanting

Attending an unauthorised hunt when he had agreed not to

Failing to recognise King Misuzulu as the Zulu king

Wearing traditional headwear to Nkandla at the weekend when that adornment is meant to be worn only at the ceremony of the First Fruits.[2]

Response

In response, Zihogo Nhleko popularly known as Mgilija said he did not care what Buthelezi and the royal family said about him leading Amabutho to show support for Zuma. He is quoted as saying:

"The traditional attire we are wearing is ours. The royal family did not buy us the attire. What did they want us to wear, the Zion uniform?"

