==Employees==
==Links==
The *ZIMMAGAZINE* (ZIMMAG) is a Zimbabwean broadcaster with its headquarters at Broadcasting House in Bulawayo. It was Founded by a Bulawayo based enterprenuer well known as Donald Tyga Sparta, Donald (born 20 Feb 1996) is an Zimbabwean computer programmer andInternet entrepreneur.
ZimMagazine employs over 18 staff in total, 12 of whom are in public sector broadcasting. The total number of staff is 25 when part-time, flexible, and fixed contract staff are included.
- zimmagazine.net - [1]