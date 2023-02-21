Pindula

ZimSpice is a retail and bulk spice seller.

Contact Details

Marimba Location

Address: Shop 8&9 Marimba Shopping Centre, Belvedere, Harare.
Cell: +263 774 965965.
Email: zimspice@zol.co.zw
Website: www.zimspice.co.zw [www.zimspice.co.zw].

Chisipite Location

Address: Shop 2St Andrews Arcade, Chisipite, Harare.
Cell: +263 787 065241.
Email: zimspice@zol.co.zw
Website: www.zimspice.co.zw [www.zimspice.co.zw].


