ZimSpice is a retail and bulk spice seller. It is AMA Registered.
Contact Details
Marimba Location
Address: Shop 8&9 Marimba Shopping Centre, Belvedere, Harare.
Cell: +263 774 965965.
Email: zimspice@zol.co.zw
Website: www.zimspice.co.zw [www.zimspice.co.zw].
Chisipite Location
Address: Shop 2St Andrews Arcade, Chisipite, Harare.
Cell: +263 787 065241.
Email: zimspice@zol.co.zw
Website: www.zimspice.co.zw [www.zimspice.co.zw].
Organisation Structure
Board, chair, staff, sub-committees / branches. Constitution / MOU.
Our Story Started in 2000 by Mayank and Mamta Patel, Zimspice was created to serve the local community by supplying spices and Indian groceries.
Mayank Patel Director
Mamta Patel Director Parth Patel Business Development Manager
Offers
Training, Financial support, Legal advice, Factory / office space.