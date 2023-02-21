Started in 2000 by Mayank and Mamta Patel, Zimspice was created to serve the local community by supplying spices and Indian groceries.

Marimba Location

Address: Shop 8&9 Marimba Shopping Centre, Belvedere, Harare.

Cell: +263 774 965965.

Email: zimspice@zol.co.zw

Website: www.zimspice.co.zw [www.zimspice.co.zw].



Chisipite Location

Address: Shop 2St Andrews Arcade, Chisipite, Harare.

Cell: +263 787 065241.

Email: zimspice@zol.co.zw

Website: www.zimspice.co.zw [www.zimspice.co.zw].



Organisation Structure

Started in 2000 by Mayank and Mamta Patel, Zimspice was created to serve the local community by supplying spices and Indian groceries.

Mayank Patel Director

Mamta Patel Director Parth Patel Business Development Manager

