'''ZimSpice''' is a retail and bulk spice seller.  
'''ZimSpice''' is a retail and bulk spice seller. It is AMA Registered.  
  
 
==Contact Details==
 
==Contact Details==
'''Email:''' zimspice@zol.co.zw <br/>
 
'''Website:''' www.zimspice.co.zw [www.zimspice.co.zw]. <br/>
 
==Organisation Structure==
 
==Organisation Structure==
 
Board, chair, staff, sub-committees / branches. Constitution / MOU.
 
Board, chair, staff, sub-committees / branches. Constitution / MOU.
Our Story
Started in 2000 by Mayank and Mamta Patel, Zimspice was created to serve the local community by supplying spices and Indian groceries.
Mayank Patel
Director
Mamta Patel
Director
Parth Patel
==Offers==

ZimSpice is a retail and bulk spice seller. It is AMA Registered.

Contact Details

Marimba Location

Address: Shop 8&9 Marimba Shopping Centre, Belvedere, Harare.
Cell: +263 774 965965.
Email: zimspice@zol.co.zw
Website: www.zimspice.co.zw [www.zimspice.co.zw].

Chisipite Location

Address: Shop 2St Andrews Arcade, Chisipite, Harare.
Cell: +263 787 065241.
Email: zimspice@zol.co.zw
Website: www.zimspice.co.zw [www.zimspice.co.zw].

Organisation Structure

Board, chair, staff, sub-committees / branches. Constitution / MOU.



Our Story Started in 2000 by Mayank and Mamta Patel, Zimspice was created to serve the local community by supplying spices and Indian groceries.

Mayank Patel Director

Mamta Patel Director Parth Patel Business Development Manager

Offers

Training, Financial support, Legal advice, Factory / office space.

Events

Further Reading

