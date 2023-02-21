Difference between revisions of "ZimSpice"
Latest revision as of 09:19, 21 February 2023
Zimspice is a retail and bulk spice seller. It is AMA Registered. Started in 2000 by Mayank and Mamta Patel, Zimspice was created to serve the local community by supplying spices and Indian groceries.
Contact Details
Marimba Location
Address: Shop 8&9 Marimba Shopping Centre, Belvedere, Harare.
Cell: +263 774 965965.
Email: zimspice@zol.co.zw
Website: www.zimspice.co.zw [www.zimspice.co.zw].
Chisipite Location
Address: Shop 2St Andrews Arcade, Chisipite, Harare.
Cell: +263 787 065241.
Email: zimspice@zol.co.zw
Website: www.zimspice.co.zw [www.zimspice.co.zw].
Organisation Structure
- Mayank Patel - Director
- Mamta Patel - Director
- Parth Patel - Business Development Manager
Offers
Retail and bulk spice for sale.