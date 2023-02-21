Pindula

'''ZimSpice''' is a retail and bulk spice seller. It is AMA Registered.  
'''Zimspice''' is a retail and bulk spice seller. It is AMA Registered. Started in '''2000''' by Mayank and Mamta Patel, '''Zimspice''' was created to serve the local community by supplying spices and Indian groceries.
 
[[File:Zimspice-Logo.png|400px|thumb|right|Zimspice]]
 
==Contact Details==
 
==Contact Details==
 
===Marimba Location===
 
===Marimba Location===
Line 14: Line 14:
  
 
==Organisation Structure==
 
==Organisation Structure==
* Mayank Patel - Director
 
* Mamta Patel - Director
 
* Parth Patel - Business Development Manager
 
 
 
 
 
 
==Offers==
 
==Offers==
Retail and bulk spice for sale.  
==Events==
 
==Events==
Line 43: Line 27:
  
 




Zimspice is a retail and bulk spice seller. It is AMA Registered. Started in 2000 by Mayank and Mamta Patel, Zimspice was created to serve the local community by supplying spices and Indian groceries.

Zimspice

Contact Details

Marimba Location

Address: Shop 8&9 Marimba Shopping Centre, Belvedere, Harare.
Cell: +263 774 965965.
Email: zimspice@zol.co.zw
Website: www.zimspice.co.zw [www.zimspice.co.zw].

Chisipite Location

Address: Shop 2St Andrews Arcade, Chisipite, Harare.
Cell: +263 787 065241.
Email: zimspice@zol.co.zw
Website: www.zimspice.co.zw [www.zimspice.co.zw].

Organisation Structure

  • Mayank Patel - Director
  • Mamta Patel - Director
  • Parth Patel - Business Development Manager

Offers

Retail and bulk spice for sale.

Events

Further Reading

