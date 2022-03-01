Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe’s United Nations Ambassadors"

Zimbabwe has been a member of the United Nations since 1980. Our more recent Ambassadors are shown below.

Location

Permanent Mission of Zimbabwe to the United Nations

128 East 56th Street, NEW YORK, NY 10022

Phone: (212) 980-9511

Fax: (212) 308-6705

Email: zimbabwe@un.int

Website: https://www.un.int/zimbabwe/



Current Permanent Representative - Frederick Shava

Latest Website Welcome -

Wednesday, October 21, 2015

Dear Web Visitor, Welcome to the website of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the United Nations in New York. We hope that you will be informed of our country and of our activities at the United Nations as comprehensively as possible. Zimbabwe has been an active member of the United Nations since joining the body in 1980. We have been on the Security Council and continue to contribute to peace-keeping operations around the world. Despite our development challenges, you will observe that we believe in burden sharing and peaceful multilateralism. From the Permanent Mission, we shall endeavour to get our wonderful country better understood by the community of sovereign nations through interactions with and responding to queries from you as individuals and free nations. The Permanent Mission is at the frontline in clarifying issues concerning our country, and in defending our hard-won freedom. You are welcome to visit us in all ways possible. Welcome! Mawuya! Samukele!

