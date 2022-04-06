History

In April 2022, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Mthuli Ncube gazetted Statutory Instrument 68A of 2022.

According to the statutory instrument, the $100 would be issued in terms of section 40(3) of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Act [Chapter 22:15].[1]

Design

(a) On the front side, the dominant feature shall be the logo of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (three balancing rocks), with the visually impaired recognition feature to the left, a latent image showing the denomination, windowed security strip inscribed “RBZ” with a colour shift from red to green, watermark with the highlighted inscription “RBZ” and see-through of Zimbabwe Bird looking to the left in perfect register, as secondary features; and

(b) On the backside, there shall be an impression of the Great Zimbabwe Monument and the Baobab Tree, a gold-coloured iridescent band showing the denomination of the note and see-through of the Zimbabwe Bird looking to the right.[1]