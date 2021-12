In ''' 1985 ''' Zimbabwe held its second parliamentary election since Independence. The main parties contesting in the election were [[Zanu-PF]] and [[PF–ZAPU]]. However [[Abel Muzorewa]]'s [[United African National Council]], the [[Independent Zimbabwe Group]], [[Rhodesian Front]] and [[Zanu Ndonga]] also participated.

In 1980, there was still the Common Roll and a White Roll, with the former reserved for Africans who would elect 80 members of parliament and the latter reserved for Europeans who would elect 20 members.

