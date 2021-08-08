Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe 2016 Olympic Team"
[[Zimbabwe]]
|+
[[Zimbabwe]] a delegation of 57 people; 31 athletes and 26 officials, which one of the biggest contingents the country sent to the Olympic Games which from August 5 to 21 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The country represented in seven disciplines: athletics, archery, equestrian, football, rowing, shooting and swimming. a football team for the first time following the qualification of the Mighty Warriors in 2015.<ref name="Herald">Ellina Mhlanga, [http://www.herald.co.zw/team-zim-announced/ Team Zim announced], ''Herald'', published: July 22, 2016, retrieved: July 22, 2016</ref>
==Aquatics (Swimming)==
Zimbabwe sent a delegation of 57 people; 31 athletes and 26 officials, which was one of the biggest contingents the country sent to the Olympic Games which ran from August 5 to 21 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The country was represented in seven disciplines: athletics, archery, equestrian, football, rowing, shooting and swimming. Zimbabwe fielded a football team for the first time following the qualification of the Mighty Warriors in 2015.[1]
Aquatics (Swimming)
- Athletes: Kirsty Coventry, Sean Gunn
- Coach: Macdonald Brackin
- Manager: Lorna Riley
Archery
- Athlete: Gavin Sutherland
- Coach/Manager: Gary Kinghorn.
Athletics
- Athletes: Wirimai Juwawo, Gabriel Mvumvure, Pardon Ndhlovu, Rutendo Nyahora, Cuthbert Nyasango, Tatenda Tsumba.
- Coaches: Benson Chauke (marathon); Phakamile Lisimati (sprints).
- Manager: Tendai Tagara
Equestrian
- Athlete: Camilla Kruger
- Coach: Darrell Scaiffe
- Groom: Faye Bryant
- Vet: Daniel Carroll
Football
- Mighty Warriors: Kudakwashe Bhasopo, Eunice Chibanda, Chido Dzingirai, Erina Jeke, Daisy Kaitano, Rejoice Kapfumvuti, Lindiwe Magwede, Rutendo Makore, Sheila Makoto, Talent Mandaza, Emmaculate Msipa, Lynett Mutokuto, Felistas Muzongondi, Rudo Neshamba, Marjory Nyaumwe, Samkelisiwe Zulu, Mavis Chirandu, Nobuhle Majika.
- Football Technical Team: Shadreck Mlauzi (head coach), Sithethelelwe Sibanda (assistant coach), Yohane Chikaola (assistant coach), Peter Masibera (goalkeeper’s coach), Dorothy Masawi (doctor), Sharon Mashingaidze (physiotherapist), Charity Mudzviti (manager).
- Non-travelling reserves: Danai Bhobho, Vaness Lunga, Ruvimbo Mutyavaviri, Nobukhosi.
Rowing
- Athletes: Andrew Peebles, Micheen Thornycroft.
- Coach: Tiago Loureiro
Shooting
- Athlete: Michael Nicholson
- Coach: Stuart Sylvester
Medical
Austin Jeans (chief medical officer), Margaret Gibson, Madiki Machikicho, Nonhlanhla Mkumbuzi (all physiotherapists).
Administration
Titus Zvomuya (Chef de Mission); Primrose Mhunduru, Memory Pakati.
References
- ↑ Ellina Mhlanga, Team Zim announced, Herald, published: July 22, 2016, retrieved: July 22, 2016