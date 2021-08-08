Pindula

==Aquatics (Swimming)==

Zimbabwe sent a delegation of 57 people; 31 athletes and 26 officials, which was one of the biggest contingents the country sent to the Olympic Games which ran from August 5 to 21 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The country was represented in seven disciplines: athletics, archery, equestrian, football, rowing, shooting and swimming. Zimbabwe fielded a football team for the first time following the qualification of the Mighty Warriors in 2015.[1]

Aquatics (Swimming)

  • Coach: Macdonald Brackin
  • Manager: Lorna Riley

Archery

  • Coach/Manager: Gary Kinghorn.

Athletics

  • Coaches: Benson Chauke (marathon); Phakamile Lisimati (sprints).
  • Manager: Tendai Tagara

Equestrian

  • Coach: Darrell Scaiffe
  • Groom: Faye Bryant
  • Vet: Daniel Carroll

Football

  • Football Technical Team: Shadreck Mlauzi (head coach), Sithethelelwe Sibanda (assistant coach), Yohane Chikaola (assistant coach), Peter Masibera (goalkeeper’s coach), Dorothy Masawi (doctor), Sharon Mashingaidze (physiotherapist), Charity Mudzviti (manager).
  • Non-travelling reserves: Danai Bhobho, Vaness Lunga, Ruvimbo Mutyavaviri, Nobukhosi.

Rowing

  • Coach: Tiago Loureiro

Shooting

  • Coach: Stuart Sylvester

Medical

Austin Jeans (chief medical officer), Margaret Gibson, Madiki Machikicho, Nonhlanhla Mkumbuzi (all physiotherapists).

Administration

Titus Zvomuya (Chef de Mission); Primrose Mhunduru, Memory Pakati.


References

  1. Ellina Mhlanga, Team Zim announced, Herald, published: July 22, 2016, retrieved: July 22, 2016
