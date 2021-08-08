Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe 2020 Tokyo Olympics Team"
The Zimbabwe 2020 Tokyo Olympics Team was officially unveiled on 7 July 2021. It comprised of five athletes and 13 officials.[1]
Aquatics (Swimming)
Golf
Athletics
Rowing
References
