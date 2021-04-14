School children boarding a ZUPCO bus

This is the 2021 school calendar for Zimbabwe. A total of 164 teaching days were allocated across the three terms to allow pupils to catch up on the work that they missed as a result of the Covid-19 lockdowns. The 2021 school calendar has 56 learning days for the first term, 53 for the second term and 55 for the third term, with public holidays being observed and no learning taking place on these days. All holiday breaks in 2021 will have 23 days, far shorter than normal.

First Term

Schools opened on Monday, March 15 for the three examination classes (Form Six, Form Four and Grade Seven). The rest of the classes opened a week later on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Closing: Friday, June 4, 2021.

Second Term

Opening: Monday June 28, 2021

Closing: Friday, September 10, 2021

Third Term

Opening: Monday October 4, 2021

Closing: Friday December 17, 2021[1]