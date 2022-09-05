Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe 2022 School Calendar"
On 30 December 2021, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MOPSE) retained the initially announced academic calendar for the year 2022. However, Government delayed the implementation of the 2022 general school calendar indefinitely as the country battled the Omicron coronavirus variant.
In his address to the nation on 31 December 2021, Emmerson Mnangagwa said the reopening of schools had been delayed until further notice.
He said only 2021 Ordinary Level and Advanced Level candidates, were exempted from the directive and would sit for the remaining papers starting on Monday 3 January 2021 as previously communicated.[1][2]
On 1 February 2022, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education announced a new school calendar. The calender was as follows:
First Term
- Begins: Monday 7 February 2022
- Ends: Thursday 7 April 2022
Second Term
- Begins: Tuesday 3 May 2022
- Ends: Thursday 4 August 2022
Third Term
- Begins: Monday 5 September 2022
- Ends: Thursday 8 December 2022
References
- ↑ Govt Suspends 2022 School Calendar Indefinitely, Pindula News, Published: December 31, 2021, Retrieved: January 1, 2022
- ↑ Education Ministry Releases 2022 Academic Year Calendar, Pindula News, Published: December 30, 2021, Retrieved: January 1, 2022