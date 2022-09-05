On 1 February 2022, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education announced a new school calendar. The calender was as follows:

He said only 2021 Ordinary Level and Advanced Level candidates, were exempted from the directive and would sit for the remaining papers starting on Monday 3 January 2021 as previously communicated.<ref name="Pind">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/12/31/govt-suspends-2022-school-calendar-indefinitely/ Govt Suspends 2022 School Calendar Indefinitely], ''Pindula News'', Published: December 31, 2021, Retrieved: January 1, 2022</ref><ref name="PN">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/12/30/education-ministry-releases-2022-academic-year-calendar/ Education Ministry Releases 2022 Academic Year Calendar], ''Pindula News'', Published: December 30, 2021, Retrieved: January 1, 2022</ref>

On 30 December 2021, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MOPSE) retained the initially announced academic calendar for the year 2022. However, Government delayed the implementation of the 2022 general school calendar indefinitely as the country battled the Omicron coronavirus variant.

In his address to the nation on 31 December 2021, Emmerson Mnangagwa said the reopening of schools had been delayed until further notice.

First Term

Begins : Monday 7 February 2022

: Monday 7 February 2022 Ends: Thursday 7 April 2022

Second Term

Begins : Tuesday 3 May 2022

: Tuesday 3 May 2022 Ends: Thursday 4 August 2022

Third Term

Begins : Monday 5 September 2022

: Monday 5 September 2022 Ends: Thursday 8 December 2022