The Zimbabwe 50 dollar note is a denomination of Zimbabwe currency.

History

In January 2021, former RBZ Monetary Policy Committee member Eddie Cross told a publication that the note will be released first. On 10 January 2021, The Sunday Mail reported that the designs of the new $50 note were awaiting the President’s approval before printing could commence.[1]

Release

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) issued the $50 dollar banknote on Tuesday 6 July 2021 in addition to the $2, $5, $10, and $20 notes which were already in circulation.

RBZ governor John Mangudya said the higher denomination was issued through Statutory Instrument 196 of 2021.[2]

The $50 note was introduced into circulation on 7 July 2021.

The RBZ said it would release ZW$360 million through the normal banking channels and banks were expected to fund their respective accounts held at the Reserve Bank and collect the cash from 7 July 2021.[3]

Security Features

Here are the security features of the $50 banknote:

Texture/Feel: Banknotes have a unique rough feel which is different from other printed materials such as magazines or computer printouts.

Watermark: When held against the light the Zimbabwe bird and ‘RBZ’ can be seen. In reverse, this will appear backwards.

Windowed Security Strip: The strip changes from red to green with a holographic element when tilted. When held up to the light it reads as a continuous line reading ‘50’ on the front and ‘RBZ 50’ on the back.

See-through: Locate the shape above the watermark. Hold the note up to the light. The shape completes with the image on the back of the note to form the Zimbabwe bird in a star.

Iridescent Band: when the note is tilted. Moving the note around shows a shiny stripe pattern on the back of the note. The stripe shows the denomination of the banknote.

Feature for the partially sighted: Six horizontal bars appear in the bottom right and left-hand corners. These have a raised effect to help the partially sighted recognise this banknote. The value numeral can be seen in the feature on the bottom left when the note is tilted.[2]