The Zimbabwe 50 dollar note is a denomination of Zimbabwe currency.

History

In January 2021, RBZ Monetary Policy Committee member Eddie Cross told a publication that the note will be released first. On 10 January 2021, The Sunday Mail reported that the designs of the new $50 note were awaiting the President’s approval before printing could commence.[1]

Security Features

No information is yet available concerning the security features of the new $50 notes.

References