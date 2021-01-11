Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe 50 dollar note"
The Zimbabwe 50 dollar note is a denomination of Zimbabwe currency.
History
In January 2021, RBZ Monetary Policy Committee member Eddie Cross told a publication that the note will be released first. On 10 January 2021, The Sunday Mail reported that the designs of the new $50 note were awaiting the President’s approval before printing could commence.[1]
Security Features
No information is yet available concerning the security features of the new $50 notes.
