Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe 50 dollar note"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "The '''Zimbabwe 50 dollar note''' is a denomination of Zimbabwe currency. ==History== In January 2021, RBZ Monetary Policy Committee member Eddie Cross told a publi...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 13:35, 11 January 2021

The Zimbabwe 50 dollar note is a denomination of Zimbabwe currency.

History

In January 2021, RBZ Monetary Policy Committee member Eddie Cross told a publication that the note will be released first. On 10 January 2021, The Sunday Mail reported that the designs of the new $50 note were awaiting the President’s approval before printing could commence.[1]

Security Features

No information is yet available concerning the security features of the new $50 notes.

References

  1. Lincoln Towindo, New banknotes on cards, The Sunday Mail, Published: January 11, 2021, Retrieved: January 11, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Zimbabwe_50_dollar_note&oldid=97001"