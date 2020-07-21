Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Agriculture Investment Plan (ZAIP) 2013-2018"
|
The Zimbabwe Agriculture Investment Plan (ZAIP) 2013-2018 is the middle-term translation of the Comprehensive Agricultural Policy Framework 2012-2032 (CAFP), and is premised on the principles of the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Program (CAADP) that are meant to enhance the agriculture sector through the facilitation of sustainable increase in production, productivity and competitiveness.
Selected Indicators
- 50% of the farmers obtained land title deeds
- 50% land under sustainable land management
- 175,000 hectares under irrigation
- 50% of farmers’ access to market infrastructure
- 50% of farmers have access to finance
- 100% farmers cover by input voucher system