Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Best 100 Primary Schools 2020"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council released November 2020 Grade 7 results in February 2021. ZIMSEC also released a list of the best performing schools in 2020. These...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 16:14, 5 February 2021

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council released November 2020 Grade 7 results in February 2021. ZIMSEC also released a list of the best performing schools in 2020. These are the best 100 primary schools in Zimbabwe for the year 2020 according to pass rate:

  1. Aspindale Park Primary School: 100%
  2. Divaris Makaharis Primary School: 100%
  3. Dominican Convent Primary School: 100%
  4. Happy Primary School: 100%
  5. Lusitania Primary School: 100%
  6. Maranatha Junior School: 100%
  7. Mother Patrick Convent Primary School: 100%
  8. Pathway Private Primary School: 100%
  9. St. Martins Convent Primary School: 100%
  10. The Grange Christian School: 100%
  11. Two Brigade Primary School: 100%
  12. Cross Kopje Junior School: 100%
  13. Manicaland Christian School: 100%
  14. Milestone Primary School: 100%
  15. Mvurachena Primary School: 100%
  16. Mutaradzi Junior School: 100%
  17. Barnies Junior School: 100%
  18. Beatrice Government Primary School: 100%
  19. Destiny Primary School: 100%
  20. Old Windsor Primary School: 100%
  21. Quality Junior School(Ruvheneko): 100%
  22. Saiss Junior School: 100%
  23. Windview Primary School: 100%
  24. Coalfields Primary School: 100%
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Zimbabwe_Best_100_Primary_Schools_2020&oldid=98661"