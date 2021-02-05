Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Best 100 Primary Schools 2020"
The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council released November 2020 Grade 7 results in February 2021. ZIMSEC also released a list of the best performing schools in 2020. These are the best 100 primary schools in Zimbabwe for the year 2020 according to pass rate:
- Aspindale Park Primary School: 100%
- Divaris Makaharis Primary School: 100%
- Dominican Convent Primary School: 100%
- Happy Primary School: 100%
- Lusitania Primary School: 100%
- Maranatha Junior School: 100%
- Mother Patrick Convent Primary School: 100%
- Pathway Private Primary School: 100%
- St. Martins Convent Primary School: 100%
- The Grange Christian School: 100%
- Two Brigade Primary School: 100%
- Cross Kopje Junior School: 100%
- Manicaland Christian School: 100%
- Milestone Primary School: 100%
- Mvurachena Primary School: 100%
- Mutaradzi Junior School: 100%
- Barnies Junior School: 100%
- Beatrice Government Primary School: 100%
- Destiny Primary School: 100%
- Old Windsor Primary School: 100%
- Quality Junior School(Ruvheneko): 100%
- Saiss Junior School: 100%
- Windview Primary School: 100%
- Coalfields Primary School: 100%