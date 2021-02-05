Pindula

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council released November 2020 Grade 7 results in February 2021. ZIMSEC also released a list of the best performing schools in 2020. These are the best 100 primary schools in Zimbabwe for the year 2020 according to pass rate:

  1. Aspindale Park Primary School: 100%
  2. Divaris Makaharis Primary School: 100%
  3. Dominican Convent Primary School: 100%
  4. Happy Primary School: 100%
  5. Lusitania Primary School: 100%
  6. Maranatha Junior School: 100%
  7. Mother Patrick Convent Primary School: 100%
  8. Pathway Private Primary School: 100%
  9. St. Martins Convent Primary School: 100%
  10. The Grange Christian School: 100%
  11. Two Brigade Primary School: 100%
  12. Cross Kopje Junior School: 100%
  13. Manicaland Christian School: 100%
  14. Milestone Primary School: 100%
  15. Mvurachena Primary School: 100%
  16. Mutaradzi Junior School: 100%
  17. Barnies Junior School: 100%
  18. Beatrice Government Primary School: 100%
  19. Destiny Primary School: 100%
  20. Old Windsor Primary School: 100%
  21. Quality Junior School (Ruvheneko): 100%
  22. Saiss Junior School: 100%
  23. Windview Primary School: 100%
  24. Coalfields Primary School: 100%
  25. Alletta Primary School: 100%
  26. Anderson Adventist Primary School: 100%
  27. Pamavambo Primary School: 100%
  28. Torwood Primary School: 100%
  29. Ngomahuru Primary School: 100%
  30. Zimuto ZRP Primary School: 100%
  31. Amai Mugabe Junior School: 100%
  32. David Mascott Country School: 100%
  33. Dudley Hall Primary School: 100%
  34. Inkomo Garrison Primary School: 100%
  35. Knowe Primary School: 100%
  36. Martindale Catholic Primary School: 100%
  37. Twinlakes Private Primary School: 100%
  38. Westview Primary School: 100%
  39. Oakleigh House Trust School: 100%
  40. Portland Primary School: 100%
  41. Wellton Primary School: 100%
  42. Amazon Primary School: 100%
  43. Fairview Primary School: 100%
  44. Maranatha Adventist Primary School: 100%
  45. Sibanesezwe Junior School: 100%
  46. Baring Primary School: 99.51%
  47. John Cowie Primary School:99.44%
  48. Shabani Primary School: 99.17%
  49. Fitchlea Primary School: 99.04%
  50. Mt Melleray Primary School: 99.01%
  51. Hellen MacGhie Primary School: 98.96%
  52. ZRP Ross Camp Primary School: 98.90%
  53. Gokomere Central Primary School: 98.83%
  54. Mabelreign ZRP Primary School: 98.82%
  55. Russell Primary School: 98.80%
  56. Cecil John Rhodes Primary School: 98.77%
  57. Takwirira Primary School: 98.72%
  58. Fusi Primary School: 98.69%
  59. Wise Owl Learning Centre: 98.67%
  60. Shashi View Primary School: 98.59%
  61. Senga Primary School: 98.53%
  62. Manyame Airbase Primary School: 98.43%
  63. Kwekwe Primary School: 98.36%
  64. Hartzell Primary School: 98.33%
