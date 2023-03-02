Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Bus Disasters"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 15:
|Line 15:
==Rimbi Tours bus 2023==
==Rimbi Tours bus 2023==
|+
|+
|+
On '''28 February 2023''', a Rimbi Tours bus its way to Malawi was involved in an accident with a motorbike and a Toyota Fortuner at Mutoko Growth Point along the Harare Nyamapanda highway. The accident claimed the life of the biker who was run over and his passenger was seriously injured. <ref name="Rimbi Tours bus"> [https://twitter.com/nickmangwana/status/1630555832558419968?t=Io3UX3iXv8GcRezjpIPJuA&s=19 Rimbi Tours bus], Twtter, Published: 28 February 2023, Retrieved: 2 March 2023''</ref>
On '''28 February 2023''', a Rimbi Tours bus its way to Malawi was involved in an accident with a motorbike and a Toyota Fortuner at Mutoko Growth Point along the Harare Nyamapanda highway. The accident claimed the life of the biker who was run over and his passenger was seriously injured. <ref name="Rimbi Tours bus"> [https://twitter.com/nickmangwana/status/1630555832558419968?t=Io3UX3iXv8GcRezjpIPJuA&s=19 Rimbi Tours bus], Twtter, Published: 28 February 2023, Retrieved: 2 March 2023''</ref>
|Line 20:
|Line 23:
The bus was recently reinstated its operating license by the government after being involved in a fatal accident with Zebra Kiss bus along the [[Harare]]-[[Nyamapanda]] route. The bus collided with a motorcycle near [[Mutoko]] centre, two people who were travelling on the motorcycle died on the spot while passengers in the Rimbi suffered no injuries. <ref name=" Rimbi bus collides with motorcycle"> [Link_Here Rimbi bus collides with motorcycle], Bulawayo 24, Published: 28 February 2023, Retrieved: 2 March 2023''</ref>
The bus was recently reinstated its operating license by the government after being involved in a fatal accident with Zebra Kiss bus along the [[Harare]]-[[Nyamapanda]] route. The bus collided with a motorcycle near [[Mutoko]] centre, two people who were travelling on the motorcycle died on the spot while passengers in the Rimbi suffered no injuries. <ref name=" Rimbi bus collides with motorcycle"> [Link_Here Rimbi bus collides with motorcycle], Bulawayo 24, Published: 28 February 2023, Retrieved: 2 March 2023''</ref>
|+
|+
==[[Gwanda Bus Disaster ]] 15 November 2018 ==
==[[Gwanda Bus Disaster ]] 15 November 2018 ==
[[File:Gwanda Bus accident.jpg|500px|thumb|left|Gwanda Bus Accident wreckage]]<br>
[[File:Gwanda Bus accident.jpg|500px|thumb|left|Gwanda Bus Accident wreckage]]<br>
|−
Location :56km peg from [[Gwanda]] towards [[Beitbridge]]<br>
|+
Location:56km peg from [[Gwanda]] towards [[Beitbridge]]<br>
|−
Deaths: 42<br />
|+
Deaths:42<br />
|−
Injuries: About 20 people were injured and some suffered severe burnsv<br />
|+
Injuries:About 20 people were injured and some suffered severe burnsv<br />
Cause of accident: It was suspected that a gas tank belonging to one of the passengers exploded on the bus and burnt it to ashes<br/>
Cause of accident: It was suspected that a gas tank belonging to one of the passengers exploded on the bus and burnt it to ashes<br/>
==[[Rusape Bus Disaster]] 7 November 2018 ==
==[[Rusape Bus Disaster]] 7 November 2018 ==
[[File:Rusape_Bus_Disaster_November_2018.jpg|250px|thumb|left]] Date: 07 November 2018<br>
[[File:Rusape_Bus_Disaster_November_2018.jpg|250px|thumb|left]] Date: 07 November 2018<br>
|−
Location: 166-kilometre peg along the Harare-Mutare Highway (Torish Farm, about 3km outside [[Rusape]].) <br>
|+
Location:166-kilometre peg along the Harare-Mutare Highway (Torish Farm, about 3km outside [[Rusape]].) <br>
|−
Involved:
|+
Involved:Bolt Cutter and Smart Express buses
|−
Deaths
|+
Deaths:50
|−
Cause of accident:
|+
Cause of accident:A Bolt Cutter bus that was heading towards [[Mutare]] collided with a Smart Express bus which was going to [[Harare]]. According to an eyewitness, the driver of the Smart Express bus was trying to overtake a haulage truck and encroached into the lane of the oncoming bus, resulting in the head-on collision. <br>
|−
==[[Tsholotsho Jimila Accident]] 2 December 2017 ==
==[[Tsholotsho Jimila Accident]] 2 December 2017 ==
|−
[[File:Tsholotsho-Accident.jpg|250px|thumb|left]] Date: 02 December 2017<br>
|+
[[File:Tsholotsho-Accident.jpg|250px|thumb|left]] Date:02 December 2017<br>
|−
Location: Tsholotsho (Ministry of Health and Child Care Malaria Control Programme team that was on duty in Matabelela NorthProvince.)<br>
|+
Location:Tsholotsho (Ministry of Health and Child Care Malaria Control Programme team that was on duty in Matabelela NorthProvince.)<br>
|−
Involved: <br>
|+
Involved:<br>
|−
Deaths
|+
Deaths:21
|−
Cause of accident:
|+
Cause of accident:The driver failed to negotiate a curve and overturned.
|−
[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2017/12/04/tsholotsho-accident-declared-state-national-disaster-21-killed-48-injured/ Tsholotsho Jimila Accident Full artilce]
|+
[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2017/12/04/tsholotsho-accident-declared-state-national-disaster-21-killed-48-injured/ Tsholotsho Jimila Accident Full artilce] <br>
|−
|+
|−
== [[King Lion Bus Accident ]] 8 June 2017==
|+
==[[King Lion Bus Accident ]]8 June 2017==
[[File:King Lion Accident2.jpg|250px|thumb|left]]Date: 8 June 2017<br>
[[File:King Lion Accident2.jpg|250px|thumb|left]]Date: 8 June 2017<br>
|−
Location: Nyamakate area, Hurungwe (Bus was travelling to Zambia) <br>
|+
Location:Nyamakate area, Hurungwe (Bus was travelling to Zambia) <br>
|−
Involved: <br>
|+
Involved:<br>
|−
Deaths: 45 <br>
|+
Deaths:45<br>
|−
Injuries: 24<br>
|+
Injuries:24<br>
|−
Cause of accident:
|+
Cause of accident:Bus overturned after hitting a tree. Driver had failed to negotiate a curve. <br>
|−
== [[Proliner Bus Accident ]] 6 April 2017==
== [[Proliner Bus Accident ]] 6 April 2017==
Revision as of 11:54, 2 March 2023
Multiple road bus accidents in Zimbabwe
|Date
|18 April 1980 - date
|Location
|Zimbabwe
|Cause
|various
|Casualties
|800+ dead
|3,000 injured
This article lists all the Major Road Traffic Accidents that have occurred in Zimbabwe.
Rimbi Tours bus 2023
Location: Harare Nyamapanda highway, near Mutoko
Involved: Rimbi Tours bus, motorbike and a Toyota Fortuner.
Deaths: 2 On 28 February 2023, a Rimbi Tours bus its way to Malawi was involved in an accident with a motorbike and a Toyota Fortuner at Mutoko Growth Point along the Harare Nyamapanda highway. The accident claimed the life of the biker who was run over and his passenger was seriously injured. [1]
Earlier this month, Rimbi Tours was banned from plying the Harare – Nyamapanda route after one of its buses was involved in an accident while racing with a Zebra Kiss owned bus along the highway. [2]
The bus was recently reinstated its operating license by the government after being involved in a fatal accident with Zebra Kiss bus along the Harare-Nyamapanda route. The bus collided with a motorcycle near Mutoko centre, two people who were travelling on the motorcycle died on the spot while passengers in the Rimbi suffered no injuries. [3]
Police confirmed that two people died on the spot when a motorcycle they were riding collided with a Rimbi Travel and Tours bus and a Fortuner. Recently, the bus company’s operating licence was suspended by Government over a speed chase incident between the operator and Zebra Kiss that also led to the death of one person. However, both operators’ suspensions were later lifted with an instruction that Rimbi Travel and Tours would excuse itself from the same route. It is yet to be established why the bus operator was plying the same route. [4]
Gwanda Bus Disaster 15 November 2018
Location: 56km peg from Gwanda towards Beitbridge
Deaths: 42
Injuries: About 20 people were injured and some suffered severe burnsv
Cause of accident: It was suspected that a gas tank belonging to one of the passengers exploded on the bus and burnt it to ashes
Rusape Bus Disaster 7 November 2018
Date: 07 November 2018
Location: 166-kilometre peg along the Harare-Mutare Highway (Torish Farm, about 3km outside Rusape.)
Involved: Bolt Cutter and Smart Express buses.
Deaths: 50
Cause of accident: A Bolt Cutter bus that was heading towards Mutare collided with a Smart Express bus which was going to Harare. According to an eyewitness, the driver of the Smart Express bus was trying to overtake a haulage truck and encroached into the lane of the oncoming bus, resulting in the head-on collision.
Tsholotsho Jimila Accident 2 December 2017
Date: 02 December 2017
Location: Tsholotsho (Ministry of Health and Child Care Malaria Control Programme team that was on duty in Matabelela NorthProvince.)
Involved:
Deaths: 21
Cause of accident: The driver failed to negotiate a curve and overturned. Tsholotsho Jimila Accident Full artilce
King Lion Bus Accident 8 June 2017
Date: 8 June 2017
Location: Nyamakate area, Hurungwe (Bus was travelling to Zambia)
Involved:
Deaths: 45.
Injuries: 24.
Cause of accident: Bus overturned after hitting a tree. Driver had failed to negotiate a curve.
Proliner Bus Accident 6 April 2017
Date: 6 April 2017
Location: Drifontein turn off along the Masvingo-Harare Highway (Bus was travelling to South Africa)
Involved: Haulage Truck
Deaths: 31
Injuries: 43
Cause of accident:
Bus burst into flames after being side swipped by a haulage truck
Kwekwe Bus Disaster 3 March 2016
Date: 3 March 2016
Location: 20 km Peg Kwekwe (Byo - Harare) Highway
Involved: Pfochez Bus and Minibus Collission
Deaths: 31
Injuries: undisclosed
Cause of accident:
Bus front left tyre burst and driver lost control and collided with Minibus going in opposite direction. You can read more details about he accident in the full article here
King Lion Bus Accident (19 July 2015)
Location: Kaufe, Zambia (Bus was travelling from Zambia to Harare)
Involved: King Lion Bus
Deaths: 8
Injuries: 53
Cause of accident:
Bus overturned after veering off the road. It is alleged that the driver was speeding. You can read more details about he accident in the full article here
Trip Trans Bus Accident 1 March 2015
Date: 1 March 2015
Location: 85 km Peg Harare-Mutare Highway
Involved: Trip Trans Passenger Bus
Deaths: 6
Injuries: 39 injured
Cause of accident: Veered off the road at a curve
Harare-Nyamapanda Road Bus Disaster (18 Jan 2015)
Date: Sunday, 18 January 2015
Location: Harare- Nyamapanda Highway, 35 km peg
Involved: ZUPCO bus and Unifreight bus
Deaths: 26
Injuries: 45 injured
Cause of accident: Both drivers said to be speeding, Harare-bound Unifreight bus said to have encroached onto other lane.
For more details on this please click this link
Zimbabweans Die in Botswana Accident (12 January 2015)
Date: Sunday, 12 January 2015
Location: Botwsana
Involved: Commuter Omnibus bus
Deaths: 11
Injuries: 7 injured
Cause of accident: The omnibus hit a donkey and veered off the road
For more details on this please click this link
Harare - Nyamapanda Bus Accident (4 Aug 2014)
Date: Monday, 4 August 2014
Location: Harare- Nyamapanda Highway, 22 km peg
Involved: ZUPCO bus and Mujawo Transport haulage truck
Deaths: 13
Injuries: 18 injured
Cause of accident: Haulage truck was reversing and Malawi-bound bus came and side-swiped it, leading to bus plunging into the river
For more details on this please click this link
Masvingo - Beitbridge Commuter Bus Crush (28 July 2014)
Date: Monday, 27 July 2014
Location: Masvingo- Beitbridge Highway, 206 km peg
Involved: Commuter Omnibus and UD truck
Deaths: 20
Injuries: 9 injured
Cause of accident: Masvingo-bound UD truck encroached into lane of commuter causing head-on collision
For more details on this please click this link
Chinhamo shops along Seke Road (19 May 2014)
Date: Monday, 27 July 2014
Location: Chinhamo shops, Seke Road
Involved: Commuter Omnibus
Deaths: 7
Injuries: 4 injured
Cause of accident: Driver of commuter omnibus lost control and veered into a tree
For more details on this please click on this link
Pathfinder Bus Accident (December 2013)
Date: Dec 2013
Location: 80 km peg Harare-Bulawayo Highway
Involved: Pathfinder Bus and an haulage truck
Deaths: 6
Injuries: 37 injured
Cause of Accident: Collision with a Cow and haulage truck
For more details on this please click this link
Zaka Bus Accident (16 Dec 2013)
Date: 16 December 2013
Location: Zaka, Jerera, Masvingo
Involved: Passenger Bus
Deaths: 16
Injuries: 11 injured
Cause of Accident: Overspeeding
For a detailed article click on this link
Masvingo Bus Accident (4 July 2013)
Date: 4 July 2013
Location: Beitbridge-Masvingo Highway
Involved: Kingswing Passenger Bus and Bindura Haulage Truck
Deaths: 6
Injuries: 19 injured
Cause of Accident: The Bus Caught Fire and Collided with a Haulage Truck
For more details on this please click this link
Zebron Bus Accident (Feb 2013)
Date: Feb 2013
Location: 54 km peg Gweru-Bulawayo Highway
Involved: Zebron Bus and Truck
Deaths: 12
Injuries: 45 injured
Cause of Accident: Collision
For more detail on this please click on this link
Chipinge Bus Accident (16 April 2012)
Date: 16 April 2012
Location: 238 km Ngundu Tanganda Road, Manicaland
Involved: Passenger Bus and Haulage Truck
Deaths: 5
Injuries: 11 injured
Cause of Accident: Donkey crossing the road
For more details on this please click on this link
Masvingo-Beitbridge Bus Disaster (April 2012)
Date: 16 April 2012
Location: Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway
Involved: Passenger Bus and Haulage Truck
Deaths: 21
Injuries: 28 injured
Cause of Accident: Overspeeding
For more information of this please click this on link
Nyanga-Nyamaropa Accident (25 March 2012)
Date: 25 March 2012
Location: Nynga-Nyamaropa Road
Involved: Commuter Omnibus
Deaths: 15
Injuries: 25 injured
Cause of Accident: Overspeeding
For more details on this please click here
Musanhi-Mandaza Accident- (3 July 2010)
Date: 3 July 2010
Location: 81 km Harare- Bulawayo Highway
Involved: 2 Passenger Buses and a Haulage Truck
Deaths: 19
Injuries: 23 injured
Cause of Accident: Broken Down Truck
For more details on this please click here
Mukumbura Bus Accident (December 2009)
Date: December 2009
Location: Mukumbura, Mt Darwin, Mashonaland Central Province
Involved: Passenger Bus
Deaths: 9
Injuries: 52 injured
Cause of Accident: Collision with a private car
For more detail on this please click on this link
Featherstone Bus Accident (December 2009)
Date: December 2009
Location: Featherstone
Involved: Passenger Bus
Deaths: 10
Injuries: 12 injured
Cause of Accident: Overturned
For more details on his please click on this link
Takrose Bus Disaster, Nyanga (Sept 2009)
Date: September 2009
Location: Nyanga
Involved: Passenger Bus
Deaths: 6
Injuries: 54 injured
Cause of Accident: Overspeeding
For more details on this please click on this link
Mhunga Bus Disaster (August 2009)
Date: August 2009
Location: Harare-Masvingo Highway
Involved: Mhunga Passenger Bus and a haulage truck
Deaths: 40
Injuries: 30 injured
Cause of Accident: Broken down Haulage Truck
For more details click on this link
Musanhi Bus Disaster (August 2009)
Date: August 2009
Location: Mt Darwin, Mashonaland Central Province
Involved: Passenger Bus
Deaths: 17
Injuries: 34 injured
Cause of Accident: Bus Plunged into a River
For more details on this please click on this link
Mhunga Bus Disaster (April 2009)
Date: April 2009
Location: Munyati River, Chivhu
Involved: Mhunga Bus
Deaths: 29
Injuries: 39 injured
Cause of Accident: Lost Control
For mroe details on this please click on this link
Tynwald Bus-Train Crush (March 2007)
Date: March 2007
Location: Tynwald, Harare
Involved: Commuter Omnibus and Locomotive Train
Deaths: 35
Injuries: 14 injured
Cause of Accident: Train Collision
For more information on this please click on this link
Mhunga Bus Disaster (November 2002)
Date: November 2002
Location: Chatworth
Involved: Bus and Haulage Truck
Deaths: 37
Injuries: 48 injured
Cause of Accident: Head On Collsion
For details on this please click this link
Regina Coeli Bus Disaster (August 1991)
Date: August 1991
Location: Nyanga Manicaland
Involved: Passenger Bus
Deaths: 89
Injuries: injured
Cause of Accident: Overspeeding
For more details on this please click this link here
- ↑ Rimbi Tours bus, Twtter, Published: 28 February 2023, Retrieved: 2 March 2023
- ↑ Rimbi Tours bus involved in accident on barred Harare-Nyamapanda route, New Zimbabwe, Published: 28 February 2023, Retrieved: 2 March 2023
- ↑ [Link_Here Rimbi bus collides with motorcycle], Bulawayo 24, Published: 28 February 2023, Retrieved: 2 March 2023
- ↑ Two die in Rimbi bus accident, H Metro, Published: 28 February 2023, Retrieved: 2 March 2023