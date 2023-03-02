Difference between revisions of "Zimbabwe Bus Disasters"

''' Cause of accident: ''' Bus overturned after hitting a tree. Driver had failed to negotiate a curve. <br / >

Cause of accident: <br /> Bus overturned after hitting a tree. Driver had failed to negotiate a curve.

''' Cause of accident: ''' The driver failed to negotiate a curve and overturned.

Cause of accident: <br/> The driver failed to negotiate a curve and overturned.

''' Location: ''' Tsholotsho (Ministry of Health and Child Care Malaria Control Programme team that was on duty in Matabelela NorthProvince.)<br>

Location: Tsholotsho (Ministry of Health and Child Care Malaria Control Programme team that was on duty in Matabelela NorthProvince.)<br>

''' Cause of accident: ''' A Bolt Cutter bus that was heading towards [[Mutare]] collided with a Smart Express bus which was going to [[Harare]]. According to an eyewitness, the driver of the Smart Express bus was trying to overtake a haulage truck and encroached into the lane of the oncoming bus, resulting in the head-on collision. <br>

Cause of accident: <br/> A Bolt Cutter bus that was heading towards [[Mutare]] collided with a Smart Express bus which was going to [[Harare]]. According to an eyewitness, the driver of the Smart Express bus was trying to overtake a haulage truck and encroached into the lane of the oncoming bus, resulting in the head-on collision.

''' Location: ''' 166-kilometre peg along the Harare-Mutare Highway (Torish Farm, about 3km outside [[Rusape]].) <br>

Location: 166-kilometre peg along the Harare-Mutare Highway (Torish Farm, about 3km outside [[Rusape]].) <br>

Cause of accident: It was suspected that a gas tank belonging to one of the passengers exploded on the bus and burnt it to ashes<br/>

Cause of accident: It was suspected that a gas tank belonging to one of the passengers exploded on the bus and burnt it to ashes<br/>

''' Injuries: ''' About 20 people were injured and some suffered severe burnsv<br />

Injuries: About 20 people were injured and some suffered severe burnsv<br />

Police confirmed that two people died on the spot when a motorcycle they were riding collided with a Rimbi Travel and Tours bus and a Fortuner. Recently, the bus company’s operating licence was suspended by Government over a speed chase incident between the operator and Zebra Kiss that also led to the death of one person. However, both operators’ suspensions were later lifted with an instruction that Rimbi Travel and Tours would excuse itself from the same route. It is yet to be established why the bus operator was plying the same route. <ref name="Two die in Rimbi bus accident"> [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/two-die-in-rimbi-bus-accident/ Two die in Rimbi bus accident], H Metro, Published: 28 February 2023, Retrieved: 2 March 2023''</ref>

The bus was recently reinstated its operating license by the government after being involved in a fatal accident with Zebra Kiss bus along the [[Harare]]-[[Nyamapanda]] route. The bus collided with a motorcycle near [[Mutoko]] centre, two people who were travelling on the motorcycle died on the spot while passengers in the Rimbi suffered no injuries. <ref name=" Rimbi bus collides with motorcycle"> [Link_Here Rimbi bus collides with motorcycle], Bulawayo 24, Published: 28 February 2023, Retrieved: 2 March 2023''</ref>

The bus was recently reinstated its operating license by the government after being involved in a fatal accident with Zebra Kiss bus along the [[Harare]]-[[Nyamapanda]] route. The bus collided with a motorcycle near [[Mutoko]] centre, two people who were travelling on the motorcycle died on the spot while passengers in the Rimbi suffered no injuries. <ref name=" Rimbi bus collides with motorcycle"> [Link_Here Rimbi bus collides with motorcycle], Bulawayo 24, Published: 28 February 2023, Retrieved: 2 March 2023''</ref>

On '''28 February 2023''', a Rimbi Tours bus its way to Malawi was involved in an accident with a motorbike and a Toyota Fortuner at Mutoko Growth Point along the Harare Nyamapanda highway. The accident claimed the life of the biker who was run over and his passenger was seriously injured. <ref name="Rimbi Tours bus"> [https://twitter.com/nickmangwana/status/1630555832558419968?t=Io3UX3iXv8GcRezjpIPJuA&s=19 Rimbi Tours bus], Twtter, Published: 28 February 2023, Retrieved: 2 March 2023''</ref>

On '''28 February 2023''', a Rimbi Tours bus its way to Malawi was involved in an accident with a motorbike and a Toyota Fortuner at Mutoko Growth Point along the Harare Nyamapanda highway. The accident claimed the life of the biker who was run over and his passenger was seriously injured. <ref name="Rimbi Tours bus"> [https://twitter.com/nickmangwana/status/1630555832558419968?t=Io3UX3iXv8GcRezjpIPJuA&s=19 Rimbi Tours bus], Twtter, Published: 28 February 2023, Retrieved: 2 March 2023''</ref>

Zimbabwe Bus Disasters Multiple road bus accidents in Zimbabwe Date 18 April 1980 - date Location Zimbabwe Cause various Casualties 800+ dead 3,000 injured

This article lists all the Major Road Traffic Accidents that have occurred in Zimbabwe.

Rimbi Tours bus 2023

Location: Harare Nyamapanda highway, near Mutoko

Involved: Rimbi Tours bus, motorbike and a Toyota Fortuner.

Deaths: 2 On 28 February 2023, a Rimbi Tours bus its way to Malawi was involved in an accident with a motorbike and a Toyota Fortuner at Mutoko Growth Point along the Harare Nyamapanda highway. The accident claimed the life of the biker who was run over and his passenger was seriously injured. [1]

Earlier this month, Rimbi Tours was banned from plying the Harare – Nyamapanda route after one of its buses was involved in an accident while racing with a Zebra Kiss owned bus along the highway. [2]

The bus was recently reinstated its operating license by the government after being involved in a fatal accident with Zebra Kiss bus along the Harare-Nyamapanda route. The bus collided with a motorcycle near Mutoko centre, two people who were travelling on the motorcycle died on the spot while passengers in the Rimbi suffered no injuries. [3]

Police confirmed that two people died on the spot when a motorcycle they were riding collided with a Rimbi Travel and Tours bus and a Fortuner. Recently, the bus company’s operating licence was suspended by Government over a speed chase incident between the operator and Zebra Kiss that also led to the death of one person. However, both operators’ suspensions were later lifted with an instruction that Rimbi Travel and Tours would excuse itself from the same route. It is yet to be established why the bus operator was plying the same route. [4]

Gwanda Bus Accident wreckage





Location: 56km peg from Gwanda towards Beitbridge

Deaths: 42

Injuries: About 20 people were injured and some suffered severe burnsv

Cause of accident: It was suspected that a gas tank belonging to one of the passengers exploded on the bus and burnt it to ashes



Date: 07 November 2018



Location: 166-kilometre peg along the Harare-Mutare Highway (Torish Farm, about 3km outside Rusape.)

Involved: Bolt Cutter and Smart Express buses.

Deaths: 50

Cause of accident: A Bolt Cutter bus that was heading towards Mutare collided with a Smart Express bus which was going to Harare. According to an eyewitness, the driver of the Smart Express bus was trying to overtake a haulage truck and encroached into the lane of the oncoming bus, resulting in the head-on collision.



Date: 02 December 2017



Location: Tsholotsho (Ministry of Health and Child Care Malaria Control Programme team that was on duty in Matabelela NorthProvince.)

Involved:

Deaths: 21

Cause of accident: The driver failed to negotiate a curve and overturned. Tsholotsho Jimila Accident Full artilce



Date: 8 June 2017



Location: Nyamakate area, Hurungwe (Bus was travelling to Zambia)

Involved:

Deaths: 45.

Injuries: 24.

Cause of accident: Bus overturned after hitting a tree. Driver had failed to negotiate a curve.



Date: 6 April 2017



Location: Drifontein turn off along the Masvingo-Harare Highway (Bus was travelling to South Africa)

Involved: Haulage Truck

Deaths: 31

Injuries: 43

Cause of accident:

Bus burst into flames after being side swipped by a haulage truck











Date: 3 March 2016



Location: 20 km Peg Kwekwe (Byo - Harare) Highway

Involved: Pfochez Bus and Minibus Collission

Deaths: 31

Injuries: undisclosed

Cause of accident:

Bus front left tyre burst and driver lost control and collided with Minibus going in opposite direction. You can read more details about he accident in the full article here







Location: Kaufe, Zambia (Bus was travelling from Zambia to Harare)

Involved: King Lion Bus

Deaths: 8

Injuries: 53

Cause of accident:

Bus overturned after veering off the road. It is alleged that the driver was speeding. You can read more details about he accident in the full article here









Date: 1 March 2015

Location: 85 km Peg Harare-Mutare Highway

Involved: Trip Trans Passenger Bus

Deaths: 6

Injuries: 39 injured

Cause of accident: Veered off the road at a curve

Wreckage of ZUPCO bus after colliding with Unifreight bus





Date: Sunday, 18 January 2015

Location: Harare- Nyamapanda Highway, 35 km peg

Involved: ZUPCO bus and Unifreight bus

Deaths: 26

Injuries: 45 injured

Cause of accident: Both drivers said to be speeding, Harare-bound Unifreight bus said to have encroached onto other lane.



For more details on this please click this link

Date: Sunday, 12 January 2015

Location: Botwsana

Involved: Commuter Omnibus bus

Deaths: 11

Injuries: 7 injured

Cause of accident: The omnibus hit a donkey and veered off the road



For more details on this please click this link





Date: Monday, 4 August 2014

Location: Harare- Nyamapanda Highway, 22 km peg

Involved: ZUPCO bus and Mujawo Transport haulage truck

Deaths: 13

Injuries: 18 injured

Cause of accident: Haulage truck was reversing and Malawi-bound bus came and side-swiped it, leading to bus plunging into the river

For more details on this please click this link

Wreckage of the Commuter Bus

Date: Monday, 27 July 2014

Location: Masvingo- Beitbridge Highway, 206 km peg

Involved: Commuter Omnibus and UD truck

Deaths: 20

Injuries: 9 injured

Cause of accident: Masvingo-bound UD truck encroached into lane of commuter causing head-on collision

For more details on this please click this link

Wreckage of the Commuter Bus

Date: Monday, 27 July 2014

Location: Chinhamo shops, Seke Road

Involved: Commuter Omnibus

Deaths: 7

Injuries: 4 injured

Cause of accident: Driver of commuter omnibus lost control and veered into a tree

For more details on this please click on this link

Date: Dec 2013

Location: 80 km peg Harare-Bulawayo Highway

Involved: Pathfinder Bus and an haulage truck

Deaths: 6

Injuries: 37 injured

Cause of Accident: Collision with a Cow and haulage truck

For more details on this please click this link

Date: 16 December 2013

Location: Zaka, Jerera, Masvingo

Involved: Passenger Bus

Deaths: 16

Injuries: 11 injured

Cause of Accident: Overspeeding

For a detailed article click on this link





Date: 4 July 2013

Location: Beitbridge-Masvingo Highway

Involved: Kingswing Passenger Bus and Bindura Haulage Truck

Deaths: 6

Injuries: 19 injured

Cause of Accident: The Bus Caught Fire and Collided with a Haulage Truck

For more details on this please click this link

Date: Feb 2013

Location: 54 km peg Gweru-Bulawayo Highway

Involved: Zebron Bus and Truck

Deaths: 12

Injuries: 45 injured

Cause of Accident: Collision

For more detail on this please click on this link

Date: 16 April 2012

Location: 238 km Ngundu Tanganda Road, Manicaland

Involved: Passenger Bus and Haulage Truck

Deaths: 5

Injuries: 11 injured

Cause of Accident: Donkey crossing the road

For more details on this please click on this link

Date: 16 April 2012

Location: Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway

Involved: Passenger Bus and Haulage Truck

Deaths: 21

Injuries: 28 injured

Cause of Accident: Overspeeding

For more information of this please click this on link

Date: 25 March 2012

Location: Nynga-Nyamaropa Road

Involved: Commuter Omnibus

Deaths: 15

Injuries: 25 injured

Cause of Accident: Overspeeding

For more details on this please click here

Date: 3 July 2010

Location: 81 km Harare- Bulawayo Highway

Involved: 2 Passenger Buses and a Haulage Truck

Deaths: 19

Injuries: 23 injured

Cause of Accident: Broken Down Truck

For more details on this please click here

Date: December 2009

Location: Mukumbura, Mt Darwin, Mashonaland Central Province

Involved: Passenger Bus

Deaths: 9

Injuries: 52 injured

Cause of Accident: Collision with a private car

For more detail on this please click on this link

Date: December 2009

Location: Featherstone

Involved: Passenger Bus

Deaths: 10

Injuries: 12 injured

Cause of Accident: Overturned

For more details on his please click on this link

Date: September 2009

Location: Nyanga

Involved: Passenger Bus

Deaths: 6

Injuries: 54 injured

Cause of Accident: Overspeeding

For more details on this please click on this link

Date: August 2009

Location: Harare-Masvingo Highway

Involved: Mhunga Passenger Bus and a haulage truck

Deaths: 40

Injuries: 30 injured

Cause of Accident: Broken down Haulage Truck

For more details click on this link





Date: August 2009

Location: Mt Darwin, Mashonaland Central Province

Involved: Passenger Bus

Deaths: 17

Injuries: 34 injured

Cause of Accident: Bus Plunged into a River

For more details on this please click on this link

Date: April 2009

Location: Munyati River, Chivhu

Involved: Mhunga Bus

Deaths: 29

Injuries: 39 injured

Cause of Accident: Lost Control

For mroe details on this please click on this link





Date: March 2007

Location: Tynwald, Harare

Involved: Commuter Omnibus and Locomotive Train

Deaths: 35

Injuries: 14 injured

Cause of Accident: Train Collision

For more information on this please click on this link

Date: November 2002

Location: Chatworth

Involved: Bus and Haulage Truck

Deaths: 37

Injuries: 48 injured

Cause of Accident: Head On Collsion

For details on this please click this link

Date: August 1991

Location: Nyanga Manicaland

Involved: Passenger Bus

Deaths: 89

Injuries: injured

Cause of Accident: Overspeeding

For more details on this please click this link here