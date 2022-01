Background

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) nomination court sat on Wednesday 26 January 2022 to accept candidates to contest in vacant parliamentary and municipal elections across Zimbabwe. The by-elections are set for 26 March.[1]

Harare Central Constituency

Harare Central By-election results Name & Surname Political Party Result Linda Masarira LEAD Zwizwai Murisi Citizens' Coalition for Change Marara Norest Chiureki MDC Alliance Loice Magweba Zanu-PF Rukanda Henry Gwinyai MAAT Zimbabwe





Gokwe Central Constituency

Kwekwe Central Constituency

Kwekwe Central By-election results Name & Surname Party Result Lenin Tafadzwa Dzingire United Zimbabwe Alliance John Mapurazi Zanu-PF Mbekezeli Ndlovu MDC Alliance Judith Tobaiwa Citizens' Coalition for Change

Mberengwa South Constituency

Mberengwa South By-election Results Name & Surname Party Result Tasara Hungwe Zanu-PF Davies Shoko Citizens' Coalition for Change

Mkoba Constituency

Mkoba By-election results Name & Surname Political Party Result Amos Chibaya Citizens Coalition for Change Albert Chadoka MDC Alliance William Gondo Zanu-PF Malvern Zihapa Federation of African States